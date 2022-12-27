LEWISTON — A Lewiston firefighter was injured in a training exercise around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Ave.

The Fire Department was conducting an exercise simulating a self-rescue/rescue scenario from entanglement and confined spaces when the incident occurred, according to a statement issued by the city late Tuesday afternoon.

The exercise involved compressed air, and the incident occurred when an over-pressurized valve exploded causing injury to the firefighter. The firefighter was quickly rushed to a local hospital, authorities said. The name and condition were not released in the statement.

Authorities said the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Bureau of Labor Standards are assisting in the investigation.

The armory is open with no disruption in services, officials said.

