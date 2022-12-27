Influenza cases in Maine declined last week for the first time since the 2022-23 flu season began in mid-October, according to data posted Tuesday by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of patients hospitalized with flu also has dropped.

Maine logged 2,881 new cases of influenza for the week ending Dec. 24, down from 3,275 the previous week, representing a 12% decrease. Maine is still experiencing a relatively high number of new infections compared to a month ago. The state reported 1,720 cases for the week ending Dec. 3.

The U.S. CDC is still categorizing Maine in the “very high” category for flu activity, and much of the nation is still experiencing high levels of the seasonal disease.

Flue-related hospitalizations declined to 87 for the week ending Dec. 24, down from 133 the previous week.

The flu vaccine appears to be a good match for influenza A H3N2, the predominant strain circulating, public health experts say.

Public health advocates are recommending flu vaccinations as well as getting all available vaccines against COVID-19, including a booster shot that protects against the omicron strain circulating now. Like this year’s flu shot, the COVID-19 vaccine also is considered very effective.

This story will be updated.

