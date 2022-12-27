The 19th season of Rich Hill’s major league career will not take place in Boston.

Hill, who spent 2022 with the Red Sox, has agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He’s the latest Red Sox free agent to depart for the National League, joining Xander Bogaerts (Padres), J.D. Martinez (Dodgers) and Matt Strahm (Phillies).

Hill, who will be 43 in March, had an effective season in Boston’s rotation, pitching to a 4.27 ERA and 3.92 FIP in 124 1/3 innings over 26 starts. The Milton native was especially effective down the stretch as he posted a 2.36 ERA with 30 strikeouts in his final five starts (26 2/3 innings).

Hill expressed interest in returning to the Red Sox in 2023 but drew interest elsewhere, including from the Orioles, Angels and Rangers. His $8 million salary represents a healthy raise from the $5 million he earned in 2022. In Pittsburgh, he’ll provide a veteran presence to a rebuilding team that has many young pitchers. He joins Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker and recently signed righty Vince Velasquez in Pittsburgh’s rotation mix.

Hill previously said he was considering all options for 2023, including retirement or the possibility of staying home with his family for the first half of the season before signing with a contender near the trade deadline. Instead, it appears he chose to sign a good deal with a rebuilding team that might flip him to a contender in advance of the July 31 trade deadline.

When Hill appears in a game for the Pirates, it will be his 12th major league team. He has previously pitched for the Cubs, Orioles, Red Sox, Cleveland, Angels, Yankees, Athletics, Dodgers, Twins, Rays and Mets. Parts of five of his 18 seasons have been spent in Boston.

METS: The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.

The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Ottavino joins veteran right-hander David Robertson and lefty Brooks Raley in the back of a Mets bullpen anchored by Diaz.

Robertson agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, Raley was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and Diaz was re-signed to a $102 million, five-year deal. Right-hander Drew Smith also returns.

Ottavino is 38-34 with a 3.44 ERA and 33 saves in 12 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets.

In a corresponding move, right-hander William Woods was designated for assignment by New York.

