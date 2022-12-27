PORTLAND – Aniello “Lou” Napolitano, 74, of Portland, passed away at his home on Dec. 20, 2022. He was born in Portland on Jan. 19, 1948, son of the late Aniello L. Napolitano and Phyllis G. Webber.

Lou attended Buxton schools and was a graduate of Bonney Eagle High School class of 1966. Right out of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. In 1970, he was honorably discharged and came back to the U.S. Then, he married Judy Cox of Portland in 1972. Two years later his only daughter, the center of his universe, Angela, was born. He re-enlisted in the Army a year after that in 1975. Lou and Judy later divorced in 1979 but remained the best of friends.

Lou officially retired from the U.S. Army in 1992. He made it his life’s work to serve his country and was a proud veteran. After retiring he worked for several years as an ROTC recruitment officer. Upon retiring he also developed a passion for golf, working at several golf courses, and visiting Myrtle Beach annually to go golfing with his friends and family. He was a great storyteller with an amazing sense of humor. He could entertain and make his family laugh for hours on end. His jokes, stories and kind demeanor will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. In June of 2020, Lou became sick. His daughter Angela moved from North Carolina back home to Maine, to take care of him until the very end.

Lou is survived by his beloved daughter, Angela Napolitano of Westbrook, “husband-in-law” Shawn Maddocks, lifelong best friend and brother in arms Larry Plotner of Hagerstown Md., brothers Mike Napolitano of Standish, William Napolitano and his wife Vivian of Standish, Robert Webber and his wife Jean of Steep Falls, Phil Webber and his wife Doreen of Steep Falls, Neil Napolitano and his wife Elizabeth of Wallingford, Conn., Ronald Napolitano and his wife June of Meriden, Conn., sisters Roberta Emerson of Steep Falls, Kimberly Nelson and her husband Gordon of Steep Falls, and Luanne Napolitano of Wallingford, Conn.

He was predeceased by his ex-wife and dear friend, Judy Maddocks; sisters Myrna and her husband David Vance, Jeannie and her husband Harvey Vance and Laverne Salvati, brother, Anthony Napolitano, and brother-in-law, Greg Emerson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 10-12 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Military Funeral Honors will be taking place at 1 p.m. following the service. Burial will be held later date and time to be announced in Spring 2023.

