Freshman Graceland Gauvin of Westbrook High School Marching Band performs “Taps” during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributed / Dennis Marrotte

A U.S. Navy wreath is placed on a shepherd’s hook by 4-year-old Cassidy and her dad, Senior Chief Andrew Reyes, submarine sonar technician, at the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributed / Dennis Marrotte

Tasty Christmas spirit

Alejandra Gilfillan and family delivered a “delicious meal” for Westbrook police officers on duty Christmas Eve, a WPD Facebook posting said.

“Evening shift officers wanted to thank the Gilfillan family for making our Christmas Eve that much better.”

The delivery even included a homemade treat and toys for K9 Tony.

Fire prevention dogs 

Training and the use of dogs for fire prevention will be the topic when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 27, 1972, that U.S. Army PFC Mike Warren was visiting friends in Westbrook. Warren was stationed at Fort Lee in Virginia and previously served in Vietnam.

