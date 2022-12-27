Tasty Christmas spirit

Alejandra Gilfillan and family delivered a “delicious meal” for Westbrook police officers on duty Christmas Eve, a WPD Facebook posting said.

“Evening shift officers wanted to thank the Gilfillan family for making our Christmas Eve that much better.”

The delivery even included a homemade treat and toys for K9 Tony.

Fire prevention dogs

Training and the use of dogs for fire prevention will be the topic when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 27, 1972, that U.S. Army PFC Mike Warren was visiting friends in Westbrook. Warren was stationed at Fort Lee in Virginia and previously served in Vietnam.

