Two vehicles parked in Portland were destroyed Wednesday morning after a fire that started in one car spread to a second parked car on State Street, the Portland Fire Department said.

Division Chief Sean C. Donaghue said no one was injured, but both vehicles were destroyed.

The vehicle that initially caught fire had Connecticut license plates and was parked near the Cathedral Church of St. Luke at 143 State St. Fire from that vehicle spread to another parked car.

The cause of the fire, which was reported around 11:20 a.m., remains undetermined, Donaghue said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: