During the decline of the Roman Empire, citizens became increasingly distraught as more taxes were used for foreign campaigns and less for needs at home.

I wince at our latest $1.7 trillion spending bill (not a balanced budget!) that has military spending at $850 billion, exceeding domestic purposes at $773 billion, plus an additional $44.9 billion for the war in Ukraine, while humanitarian, environmental and infrastructure domestic needs get crumbs.

Then again, when the military-industrial complex runs the show and weapons continue to be our chief industrial export, the violent, crime-ridden, gun-crazy nature of the U.S. makes sense.

What a shameful atmosphere for our children and grandchildren to grow into.

Stephen W. Musica Sr.

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: