During the decline of the Roman Empire, citizens became increasingly distraught as more taxes were used for foreign campaigns and less for needs at home.
I wince at our latest $1.7 trillion spending bill (not a balanced budget!) that has military spending at $850 billion, exceeding domestic purposes at $773 billion, plus an additional $44.9 billion for the war in Ukraine, while humanitarian, environmental and infrastructure domestic needs get crumbs.
Then again, when the military-industrial complex runs the show and weapons continue to be our chief industrial export, the violent, crime-ridden, gun-crazy nature of the U.S. makes sense.
What a shameful atmosphere for our children and grandchildren to grow into.
Stephen W. Musica Sr.
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.