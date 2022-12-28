Ronald Usher, a longtime state legislator from Westbrook, died Dec. 26 at age 84.

Bonita Usher described her husband Wednesday as “wonderful, very giving.”

“Being married to Ron was like an adventure, you never knew what was around the next corner,” she said.

Widely known in the state, Ronald Usher served in the Maine Legislature for 22 years in both the Senate and House, according to his obituary.

“Ron was a statesman,” Bonita said. “He loved Maine and the people.”

Peter Mills, executive director of Maine Turnpike Authority, served in the Legislature with Usher and remembers him as persuasive and always willing to discuss both sides of an issue.

A Westbrook native, Usher lived in Buxton in recent years.

“The story of his life is the story of Westbrook,” Mills said.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Usher served three terms on the Westbrook City Council and was a city firefighter.

Robert Lefebvre, retired Gorham fire chief, was a longtime friend. Usher had a sense of humor, cared about everybody and was “a great human being,” he said.

Usher was a sports fan and a New England Patriots season ticket holder and had a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, according to his obituary.

Lefebvre, Usher and two others built and owned a camp together at Moosehead Lake for 35 years.

“We had some great times together,” Lefebvre remembered.

Usher worked at the paper mill in Westbrook, starting about 1960, and became a union leader.

He was a member of the St. Anthony Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Visiting hours are set for 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

