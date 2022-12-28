CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has approved Boyne Resort’s expansion plan for Sugarloaf’s West Mountain.

The multi-year, multimillion-dollar project is part of the resort’s Sugarloaf 2030 master plan that includes new trails for all abilities, adding and upgrading lifts, skier services infrastructure, roads, bridges, parking lots, condominiums, duplex-style townhomes and single-family lots.

Earlier this month, the Carrabassett Valley Planning Board gave its conditional approval to the plan.

“DEP approval of the West Mountain Expansion plan is a significant and meaningful step towards beginning construction on what will be a transformative project for Sugarloaf,” Karl Strand, Sugarloaf general manager, said. “We are grateful for the diligent work of everyone involved in this process over the past two years, and look forward to moving forward with this exciting project as soon as we receive the remaining approvals.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Maine Department of Transportation need to sign off on the project before construction can begin. It that happens, timber clearing will begin this winter.

Sugarloaf’s stated goals for the expansion include:

• Improving Sugarloaf’s trail mix to provide additional intermediate and beginner terrain.

• Enhancing protection against strong winds that require partial shutdowns of lifts.

• Providing additional parking and convenient lift access for guests.

• Providing four-season use, a goal that is critical for success of ski areas moving forward.

Adding the lift will be transformative for summers and would allow the use of its midmountain Bullwinkle’s Restaurant for weddings, concerts and food beverage services.

The site of the proposed expansion is an approximately 550-acre area of managed forest located south of West Mountain Road, west of the Sugarloaf Access Road and east of the existing West Mountain Quad ski lift.

The DEP accepted the permit application for processing Nov. 3, 2021.

The total estimated cost of the expansion project was put at $104 million, to be funded with a combination of corporate revenue and financing through Sugarloaf’s parent company, Boyne Resorts, as well as through the sale of the proposed single-family lots.

