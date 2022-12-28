PORTLAND – Carmela Germani Leahy Decker, died peacefully on Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.