PORTLAND – Carmela Germani Leahy Decker, died peacefully on Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery.

