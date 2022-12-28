CAPE CORAL, Fla. – We are sorry to announce Betty Winifred Cote of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away Nov. 12, 2022, at the age of 97. Born Nov. 5, 1925, to Charles and Emily Burton she was known to say she lived a full and blessed life and harbored no regrets in her choices or decisions.

She is survived by her son, Rick (spouse Kathleen) of Cape Coral, Florida, and North Hampton, New Hampshire, and her daughter Diane Ayotte (spouse Ray) of Hooksett, New Hampshire. In addition, she is survived by her loving grandchildren Sean Cote (spouse Kim), Tanya Johnson (spouse Mark), Rick Cote and Emily Cote; great-grandchildren Cori, Lauren, Liam, Hazen, Bentley and Hadley; and great-great-grandchildren Addison and Charli. She was predeceased by her brother John (Bob) Burton.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Gulf Coast Village Auditorium, 1333 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, Florida. A second service will be announced and held in the Spring of 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Her ashes will rest in the Cremation Gardens at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

She will be forever loved and missed by all.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Faith Presbyterian Church, 4544 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, Florida 33904.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous