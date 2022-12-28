LYMAN – Brian David Skowronski, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 2022, at his home in Lyman, Maine.

Brian was born and raised in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of Francis S. Skowronski and Donalda (Rostkowski) Skowronski, attended North Junior High School and Taconic High School, and graduated from the former North Adams State College, now known as the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Brian moved to Portland, Maine in the late 1980s at the urging of friends and became a bank teller. He met his future wife, Susan Gendreau, at a community volleyball program at Reiche School, and they were married on June 20, 1990 in Saco, Maine. They bought a house in Lyman, Maine, shortly thereafter and have lived there ever since.

Brian worked in the health insurance industry for many years before deciding that he preferred the simple comforts and connections of being a bank teller again. He was a treasured employee of the Saco and Biddeford Savings Bank at Biddeford Crossing at the time of his death.

Brian was a sports fan and an ardent, long-time supporter of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Mets, as well as the Boston Bruins. He was known in social media circles as the Maine Raider, and his friends are certain he played a part in the Raiders’ dramatic victory over the New England Patriots just a few hours after his passing.

Brian loved Las Vegas, ’80s music, golf, weather forecasting, annual vacations to Florida, brew pubs and buffalo wings, making chili, and a good glass of bourbon during Friday evening Happy Hour. He loved the Christmas season, including Kennebunkport’s Christmas Prelude, the annual shopping trip to North Conway, holiday specials on TV and Christmas music, especially the old classics like Frank Sinatra’s “Christmas Waltz.”

Brian was also a fan of ’80s TV shows, like “Taxi” and “Friends,” and especially “Seinfeld.” He could name a Seinfeld episode after a few seconds of dialogue, and almost always tie something happening in real life back to a particular episode.

He truly was a family man. He cherished the time he spent with his wife Susan, and they shared many adventures together. His sons, Tyler and Lucas, were his pride and joy, with whom he would talk and text every day.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Paul, who passed away earlier in 2022.

He leaves behind his father, of Florida; his wife and sons, of Lyman; and many extended family members in Maine, Ohio, and Massachusetts. He will be missed dearly by his ever-energetic dog, Odie, close friends Eric and Debbie Wicklund of Lyman, and a treasured circle of friends from his high school and college days who will be getting together in the near future to celebrate his life.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services. Words of remembrance may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

