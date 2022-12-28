Falconer, George Gavin “Scotty” 92, of Kennebunk, Dec. 21, 2022. Visit, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
