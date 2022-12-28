KENNEBUNK – George Gavin “Scotty” Falconer, 92, a resident of Kennebunk, died peacefully Wednesday night, Dec. 21, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine with his family by his side.﻿

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, Maine with Masonic Service at 6 :30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Carolyn Lambert officiating.

Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plains, Mass., on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1 p.m.﻿

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Scotty ’s book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.﻿

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire donations in Scotty Falconer’s memory can be made to the

Kora Shrine Lobster Bowl

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240.