Giving back

Marden’s Surplus and Salvage raised and donated $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program. The donation is a combination of $84,000 from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family. Marden’s has been running the Red Stocking Program for MCH since 2006. MCH provides new clothes, winter essentials, toys, books and games to Maine families who are facing financial hardship.

Hire, promotions, appointments

Jay Beck of Brunswick has been promoted to commercial loan officer at Finance Authority of Maine. He formerly held an accountant position at the agency and previously worked as an analyst at a Portland-based expense management company.

Andrew Lynch was promoted to chief financial officer for Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Portland. Lynch joined the company in 2018 as a financial controller and before that, he worked in the financial risk management department for General Electric (GE) Capital Aviation Services.

Sadie Bliss was hired by Hay Runner as a director of special projects. Greg Clarke was hired as a director of marketing and strategy. Bliss has over 15 years of Maine arts non-profit experience. Clark has 15 years of broad experience and he worked as a director of marketing with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Boston. Hay Runner is a women-run business in Portland designed to assist with home ownership and maintenance.

Melissa Curran was hired as a client associate at Broadreach Public Relations in Portland. Previously, Curran worked as a marketing and communications coordinator at Girl Scouts of Maine.

Open for business

Sea Dog Brewing Co. opened a new location in Scarborough, the sixth in Maine. It’s located at 3 Cabela Boulevard and open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

To submit an item to The Forecaster’s People and Business column, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: