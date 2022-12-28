AUBURN — A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he attempted to steal a fire truck at the Auburn Esplanade.

At about 9:30 p.m., a fire crew was at the Esplanade for a report of people who were stuck in an elevator. While the truck was parked outside, 35-year-old Dana Gifford, of Barboursville, Virginia, climbed into the driver’s side of the rig, police said.

A firefighter who had been standing with the truck confronted Gifford, who then exited the vehicle, police said.

“The subject told the fireman that he intended to steal the truck,” said Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle. “At this point, the male fled the area.”

Police responded to the scene and found Gifford in the area after a brief search. After he was taken into custody, police learned that Gifford was wanted in several states for a variety of non-extraditable charges.

In the incident with the fire truck, he was charged with attempted theft, a Class C felony. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where his bail was set at $2,500 cash. He bailed out of jail a short time later.

