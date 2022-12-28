Kaitlyn Bartash scored 19 points and Madelyn Violette added 17 to lift Bonny Eagle to a 45-43 overtime girls’ basketball win Wednesday over Scarborough at Standish.

Ember Hastings had nine points for Bonny Eagle (4-2).

Caroline Hartley led Scarborough (2-3) with 15 points and Emerson Flaker had 10.

TELSTAR 42, SACOPEE VALLEY 39: Morgan Zetts scored 16 points, Karen Marshall had 13 and Makenzie Eliot added 11 as the Rebels (1-2-1) topped the Hawks (2-4-1) in Hiram.

Brooke Landry led all scorers with 18 points for Sacopee. Emma Boulanger had 13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 63, TELSTAR 33: Grady Cumming scored 16 points and Carson Black added another 14 as the Hawks (3-3) beat the Rebels (0-4) in Bethel.

Wyatt Lilly scored 13 points and Brady Morgan had seven points for Telstar.

KENNEBUNK 56, SANFORD 54: Cole Perkins and Theo Pow put up 13 points each to help the Rams (3-2) edge the Spartans (1-5) in Kennebunk.

Jacob Thompson added 12 points and George Lazos had 11 for Kennebunk.

Brady Adams led Sanford with 13 points. Makai Bougie and LJ McFarland both had 11.

OXFORD HILLS 83, NOBLE 62: Teigan Pelletier scored 29 points and Cole Pulkkinen and Holden Shaw each added 13 points to help the Vikings (5-0) top the Knights (2-2) in South Paris.

Bryce Guitard had a game-high 31 points and hit five 3-pointers for Noble.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 9, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lauren Labbe and Allie Tatham each scored twice as the Dragons (5-3) cruised past the Rangers (0-7) at Falmouth.

Lauren Boak, Celeste Braillard, Tannar Gagnon, Hannah Lay and Elisia Palmer scored for Brunswick with Braillard adding two assists.

