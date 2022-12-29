ON SALE NOW
Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Tusk, Dec. 29. Aura, Portland, $18 to $35. auramaine.com
Trampled By Turtles, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com
Shemekia Copeland, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $85. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ellis Paul, Jan. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dancing with the Stars, Jan 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $68.50 to $589. porttix.com
The Boneheads, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com
Larry & Joe, Jan. 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Mike Farris, Jan 27. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com
PSO’s The Rite of Spring, Jan. 29 & 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $12 to $91. porttix.com
Mac Saturn, Jan. 31. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com
Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 4. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com
Griffin William Sherry, Feb. 10. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Bridget Kibbey, Feb. 12. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $17 to $55. porttix.com
Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Lucy Kaplansky, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com
Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
Jessica Vosk, Feb. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $83. porttix.com
moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Cory Wong feat. Victor Wooten, Feb. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 1. Strand Theatre, Portland, $60. rocklandstrand.com
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $53 to $79. porttix.com
Sierra Hull, March 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, March 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com
The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 2. Portland House of Music, $65 VIP bundle. statetheatreportland.com
Buffalo Nichols, April 8. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com
Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com
Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com
