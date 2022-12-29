ON SALE NOW

Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Tusk, Dec. 29. Aura, Portland, $18 to $35. auramaine.com

Trampled By Turtles, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com

Shemekia Copeland, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $85. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ellis Paul, Jan. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dancing with the Stars, Jan 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $68.50 to $589. porttix.com

The Boneheads, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com

Larry & Joe, Jan. 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mike Farris, Jan 27. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

PSO’s The Rite of Spring, Jan. 29 & 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $12 to $91. porttix.com

Mac Saturn, Jan. 31. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com

Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 4. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Feb. 10. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Bridget Kibbey, Feb. 12. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $17 to $55. porttix.com

Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Lucy Kaplansky, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com

Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

Jessica Vosk, Feb. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $83. porttix.com

moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Cory Wong feat. Victor Wooten, Feb. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 1. Strand Theatre, Portland, $60. rocklandstrand.com

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $53 to $79. porttix.com

Sierra Hull, March 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, March 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 2. Portland House of Music, $65 VIP bundle. statetheatreportland.com

Buffalo Nichols, April 8. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com

Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com

