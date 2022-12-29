Shemekia Copeland. Photo by Brad Elligood

ON SALE NOW

Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Tusk, Dec. 29. Aura, Portland, $18 to $35. auramaine.com

Trampled By Turtles, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com

Shemekia Copeland, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $85. stonemountainartscenter.com

Advertisement

Ellis Paul, Jan. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dancing with the Stars, Jan 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $68.50 to $589. porttix.com

The Boneheads, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com

Larry & Joe, Jan. 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mike Farris, Jan 27. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

PSO’s The Rite of Spring, Jan. 29 & 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $12 to $91. porttix.com

Mac Saturn, Jan. 31. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com

Advertisement

Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 4. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Feb. 10. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Bridget Kibbey, Feb. 12. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $17 to $55. porttix.com

Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Lucy Kaplansky, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com

Advertisement

Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

Jessica Vosk, Feb. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $83. porttix.com

moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Cory Wong feat. Victor Wooten, Feb. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 1. Strand Theatre, Portland, $60. rocklandstrand.com

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $53 to $79. porttix.com

Sierra Hull, March 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, March 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 2. Portland House of Music, $65 VIP bundle. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Buffalo Nichols, April 8. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com

Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles