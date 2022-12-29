CMP restoration efforts

Last Friday, in the height of the storm, a tree branch broke off and shorted out the power to 33 houses in a small part of Arrowsic. This scene was being repeated all over the state. In our case, the homeowner spotted the problem, and called Central Maine Power at about 6:30 p.m.

Others in our area also reported the outage and eventually it showed up on the CMP website. Meanwhile, the superb lines crews were flying around the state, clearing trees and restoring power. By Monday, 300,000 outages had been reduced to 7,000.

One of those 7,000 was ours. Finally, 3 1/2 days later, the branch was removed, the circuit breaker restored, and the power was back. That took just a few minutes.

However, the lead linesman, who had responsibility for the towns of Georgetown and Arrowsic, explained that the CMP dispatchers had never passed along notification of our outage. He was angry with his employer who had not helped him do his job.

There appears to be a significant and unfortunate disparity between the dedication and excellence of the ground crews, on one hand, and the office staff who are supposed to support them. What qualifications and training, for instance, do the dispatchers get? How do they communicate to the linesmen?

CMP is unpopular in Maine. Yet this company is far from alone in technical incompetence. This week the Press Herald turned its spotlight on Maine’s antiquated, non-digital car safety inspection program. If you have had dealings with the state bureaucracy, you know that things are paper-based and often very slow.

Certain factors are probably responsible for Maine’s technological backwardness. We’re old, and maybe we feel comforted by paper instead of pixels on a phone. We’re spread out and broadband internet is spotty. We’re not a wealthy state.

On our road, almost everyone is over 70. However, the recent outage communication fiasco has got us talking about how things might change. Such conversations are probably taking place in other towns, small and large. Perhaps 2023 is the time for Maine to join the century.

Paul Kalkstein,

Arrowsic

New year, new Big Brothers and Sisters

Each January, we embark on the New Year with resolutions to do better and be better. We commit to exercising more, eating healthier, and spending less time on social media. What if, this year, you could resolve to do something that helps the community and improves your own life? What if you could make a resolution worth keeping? Throughout National Mentoring Month in January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick encourages you to consider being a Big Brother or Big Sister.



What does it take to be a Big? You don’t need any special skills to be a mentor. Being a Big means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person participating in the activities you already love to do in the community-based program. Or you can spend 45 minutes each week at a child’s school in the school-based program – extra time we could all find if we took one lunch break from scrolling Facebook!

More young people are waiting for Bigs than there are Bigs with which to match them. Find out more at bbbsbathbrunswick.org.

Carol Marquis,

Brunswick

Running out of time

One piece of news from last week caps all the rest. Scientists at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP 15, said that by the year 2030 we will suffer from a big loss in biodiversity. What does that mean? A loss in animal species throughout the entire world. When they say big, how big is big? So, stop reading here and guess. 900? 10,000? 500,000?

No, 1 million species of animals will be extinct. That goes from ants to whales. Or as Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz,” Lions and tigers and bears, Oh my.”

Earth scientists know that human beings are causing the biodiversity loss, and that the biggest cause of this loss is agriculture as farmers are turning forests and other ecosystems into farmland for cattle or palm oil. The loss of marine creatures is caused by overfishing.

In the future, they expect that climate change, if not limited to 2 degrees Celsius, will become the leading cause of biodiversity loss. Seven years in which to change. So, what are you willing to do? Can you exist with a thermostat at a lower temperature? Can you live with fewer or even no trips in airplanes? (I haven’t been able to do this yet.). Have you considered eating a vegetarian or even vegan diet?



There are many things which we can do individually, but, as usual, it is the action which we take collectively which makes a big difference. Take the time to become informed and write to your Congressional delegates. Or call them. As usual Google is your friend. Let them know that you are concerned about the environment, and you want them to keep global biodiversity in mind when they vote.

The future is in our hands. I want the world to contain all of the beautiful and life-giving creatures great and small that I grew up with. Take a step toward activism.

Jill Standish,

Brunswick

Follow the money

Thank you for the Republican-led opportunity to hold a hearing on LD3, the Winter Energy Relief Bill, as well as my local Democratic legislators who are fully vested in serving all their constituents.

Providing targeted home energy relief is a cause many of us believe in and no one wants their neighbors to suffer this winter. However, understanding the ramifications of where the money comes from was an important part of deciding on how to proceed. Gov. Mills proposed pulling $35 million from Sections 21, 29, 18 and 20 Home and Community Based Services for Mainers with Autism, Intellectual Disability, Brain Injury and Other Related Conditions. As Commissioner Figueroa pointed out many times in the hearing, this money is one-time money and would have to be carefully spent in ways that don’t endanger services going forward. Services for Maine neighbors with Autism, Intellectual Disabilities, Brain Injuries and Other Related Conditions have systemically collapsed under the two most recent governors.

Rather than use the $35 million to provide a check to couples making up to $200,000 annually, I believe the money should have stayed for the benefit of those it was designed to serve. Staying within the parameters of the bill’s intent, that $35 million should have been used to provide energy relief to agencies serving people with disabilities. Part of the Winter Energy Relief Bill also provides emergency housing. I find it heartbreaking that the very population that is most housing insecure in the state — people with intellectual and developmental disabilities whose group homes have closed or are in danger of closing, are being asked to fund housing for other at-risk individuals.

I fully supported the bipartisan proposal put forth by Sens. Grohoski and Bennett that would not have de-appropriated money from Home and Community Based Services, but still provided energy assistance to those who need it most. Although the hearing committee members voted unanimously to pass the Bill without substantive amendments, I am hopeful that there will be bipartisan approval for legislation that supports Maine citizens with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities living and working in their chosen communities.

Kathy Rickards,

Brunswick

Thanks to Rep. McCreight

I am writing on behalf of the Harpswell Democratic Executive Committee to thank Jay McCreight for her tireless service as our State Representative for the past eight years.

Her record as a legislator, consensus builder, and advocate for our community speaks for itself. She sponsored key legislation to protect women’s access to health care and abortion services (L.D. 1899) and expanded the ability of professionals to practice in Maine, which in turn increased the availability of mental health care services in our state (L.D. 1920). In addition, L.D. 593 focused attention on the needs of the fishing community and protection of natural resources essential for the environment and sustaining fisheries.

Beyond her legislative achievements she has always been available to residents and the broader community to inform us of legislative developments, to help us as citizens to participate in the legislative process, and to help individuals and families obtain the services they need. Her door has always been open, and her kindness has touched so many residents.

Thank you, Jay, for your service in the legislature, and even more for your contribution to the Harpswell community. While we will miss you as our Representative, we will continue to benefit from your presence in our community!

Mary Brennan, chair

Jim Burnett, vice-chair

Nancy Egan, treasurer

Nils Tcheyan, secretary

Harpswell Democratic Executive Committee

Supporting tribal rights

Researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School recently published a report on the economic and social impacts of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, which allows the state of Maine to block Wabanaki tribes’ access to federal Indian policy. Their conclusion is strong: “Today, all four of the tribes in Maine — Maliseet, Mi’kmaq, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot—are stark economic underperformers relative to the other tribes in the Lower 48 states.”



What can be done to improve the economies of Wabanaki tribes? One possible solution is already under consideration in Congress. Representative Jared Golden has sponsored HR 6707, a bill that would allow Wabanaki tribes to benefit from any future federal policies that benefit all other federally recognized tribes.



The Harvard report points out that these policies not only benefit the Wabanaki tribes, but also that, “tribal economic development spills over positively into neighboring non-tribal communities.” In Maine, tribal communities are largely in rural areas of the state, like Aroostook and Washington County, that have struggled to recover economically from the Great Recession. Allowing Wabanaki tribes to benefit from future federal policies would be a boon to rural Mainers, Wabanaki and non-Wabanaki alike.



The League of Women Voters of Maine supports the recognition of tribal sovereignty for Wabanaki tribes because of the democratic ideals that underpin our mission. We understand that economic security is a facet of tribal sovereignty, a facet that provides the conditions for democratic ideals to flourish. We call on Senator Angus King to join us in support of HR 6707.

Lane Sturtevant,

Warren

