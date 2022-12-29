GEORGETOWN – Douglas Jordan Pearl of Georgetown, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 24th. Doug was born on July 26th, 1946 to Albert Eugene “Pete” Pearl, and Phyllis Dyer Pearl. Doug grew up in Auburn, Maine, where he lived until his marriage in October, 1966 to the love of his life, Carol Ann Johnston.

Doug graduated from Edward Little High School in 1964. After working a few years at Geiger Brothers of Lewiston, he went to work for the United Parcel Service, and retired from there after 30 years, a job he truly loved.

Doug and Carol raised their sons in Auburn, Maine, until they moved to Georgetown, in 1985. Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman in his early years, and also played golf and got into scouting, where he earned his Eagle Scout badge. Later he became interested in all kinds of music, and playing the drums and guitar. He also took part in a local music group, meeting weekly in Georgetown.

Doug played many winter sports growing up, such as skating, skiing, snowshoeing, pond hockey, and even ski jumping. He also followed the New England sports teams, particularly the Patriots and the Bruins.

Doug loved the ocean. He always loved boats and sailing, and the fact that two of his sons graduated from Maine Maritime Academy, which meant he and Carol got to attend parents weekend every October for a number of years. He particularly loved sailing on the “Bowdoin”, and having captain experience with his own boat, even got to take the helm and bring the “Bowdion” into Castine Harbor, into the wind, and up to the mooring. When he traveled with Carol to her 50th class reunion in Duluth, Minnesota in 2012, Doug fell in love with the Great Lakes, and they made six more trips to the Midwest. They also made a road trip to Florida in 2015 and where able to revisit the site of their marriage at the English Chapel, in the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina.

Doug was also a WWII buff and read many books trying to learn more about is father’s unit during the war.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carol, of 56 years. Three sons, Jeffery, Kevin, and Ryan and his partner Casey Bradford, all of Georgetown. Three grandchildren, Nathan Pearl, Isaiah Bradford, and Serenity Bradford. He is also survived by his only sibling, his sister, Susan Pearl Taylor, of Brunswick, as well as many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Georgetown Fire Department, P.O Box 199, Georgetown Maine, or the Georgetown Community Center, P.O Box 103

Georgetown, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous