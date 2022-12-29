Portland-based folk-pop duo Oshima Brothers is the siblings Sean and Jamie.

On April 1, they put out their second album “Dark Nights Golden Days,” and two weeks ago, a video for the single “Love Is Tall” was released.

The tender, emotional song features artwork scrolled with an antique moving panorama device called a “crankie.” The images were created by Jamie, and Sean moves them along with cranks on the device while singing. It’s a visually stunning piece of film that pairs sublimely with the song.

On Jan. 26, Oshima Brothers head out on the road for a string of live performances through several states including New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Here’s “Love Is Tall:”

