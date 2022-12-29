Elise MacNair scored 27 points and Old Orchard rolled to a 70-42 win over previously unbeaten Richmond in a girls’ basketball game on Thursday in Old Orchard Beach.

The Seagulls improved to 4-1 while the Bobcats fell to 5-1.

Sarah Davis chipped in with 19 points. Tessa Ferguson added 14.

Kara Briand scored 17 points for Richmond.

BRUNSWICK 80, CAPE ELIZABETH 20: Dakota Shipley scored 19 points and Emily Doring added 14 as the visiting Dragons (5-0) powered past the Capers (1-3).

Kyra Fortier added nine points. Mel Martinez and Grace Callahan scored six points each for Cape Elizabeth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 58, GORHAM 40: Kylie Lamson scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter when the Golden Trojans (5-0) had a 19-11 run to pull way from the Rams (3-2) at Gorham.

Addisen Sulikowski had 15 points for Thornton Academy, while Hannah Cook added 11, including three 3-pointers.

Ellie Gay led Gorham with 16 points.

CHEVERUS 57, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 32: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Stags (6-1) jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead and beat the Broncos (3-3) at Portland.

Emma Lizotte chipped with 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Cheverus.

Bella McLaughlin led Hampden Academy with 17 points.

MT. ARARAT 62, MORSE 20: Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points and added four steals as the Eagles (5-0) beat the Shipbuilders (1-4) at Topsham.

Freshman Julianna Allen added 15 points for Mt. Ararat, which led 37-14 at the half.

Haley Kirkpatrick led Morse with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 60, WAYNFLETE 28: Sarah English scored 18 points as the Panthers (5-0) opened with a 16-3 first-quarter run, extended it to 31-8 at halftime and beat the Flyers (2-2) at Yarmouth.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham had 10 points and eight steals for NYA, while Angel Huntsman added nine points and 14 assists.

Maeve Mechtenberg had seven points for Waynflete.

EDWARD LITTLE 53, PORTLAND 44: Rachel Penny scored 18 points and Layla Facchiano had 15 as the Red Eddies (2-5) rolled past the Bulldogs (2-3) at Portland.

Lucy Tidd scored 15 points for Portland. Eliza Stein chipped in with 12.

LEWISTON 53, DEERING 35: Natalie Beaudoin scored 24 points as the Blue Devils raced to a a 34-16 halftime lead in a home victory against the Rams.

Koral Morin added 12 points for Lewiston (1-5).

Natalie Santiago led Deering (0-5) with 14 points and Maya Gayle had 11.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 53, BANGOR 42: Owen Combes had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Eagles (1-4) opened the game with a 17-9 run and beat the Rams (1-5) at Bangor.

Quinton Lindsay added 11 points for Windham.

Matt Holmes had 13 points for Bangor.

WESTBROOK 57, YARMOUTH 42: Kolbyn Dunphe had 16 points as Westbrook pulled away to beat visiting Yarmouth.

The Blue Blazes (5-1) broke open a tight game in the first quarter when Dunphe converted a three-point play with four seconds left, then Aiden Taylor drained a 3-pointer from beyond midcourt at the horn to make it 19-12. Taylor finished with 11 points.

The Clippers (2-2) were within five, 27-22, at halftime, but a 21-point third period gave Westbrook a 48-35 advantage.

Nate Hagedorn led Yarmouth with 14 points and Evan Hamm added 13.

LAKE REGION 64, TRAIP ACADEMY 55: Evan Duprey scored 22 points and Jacob Chadbourne added 16 points and seven rebounds as the Lakers (3-2) downed the Rangers (2-3) at Naples.

Aiden Roberts and Brock Gibbons added 10 points each.

Dylan Santamaria scored 20 points for Traip Academy. Ben Hawkes added 17.

WAYNFLETE 55, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Nico Kirby had 16 points and 10 steals for the Flyers (3-3) as they cruised past the Panthers (1-4) at Portland.

Sam Ribiero had three 3-pointers for Waynflete for nine points.

Cal Nice had 14 points for NYA, while Moses Semuhoza chipped in with 13.

LEWISTON 75, DEERING 64: Jabril Holloman and Yusuf Dekane scored 27 points apiece as the Blue Devils (4-2) jumped out to a 61-38 advantage and downed the host Rams (0-5).

Tripp Marston had 21 points for Deering, with Justin Jamal adding 15 and Sam Anderson 14.

BRUNSWICK 78, CAPE ELIZABETH 56: Trevor Gerrish had 27 points and 18 rebounds to power the Dragons (1-4) past the Capers (2-2) at Brunswick.

Thomas Harvey added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Owen Tighe scored 13 points for Cape Elizabeth.

