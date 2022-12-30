Griffin Foley scored 15 points to lead the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball team to a 75-52 win over Southern Maine on Friday in Standish.

Ashtyn Abbott added 10 points and six rebounds for St. Joseph’s (5-5).

Tommy Whelan had 12 points, while Cody Hawkes had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Southern Maine (7-4).

BATES 75, GETTYSBURG 68: Trace Gotham had 19 points to pace the Bobcats (5-7) over the Bullets (4-6) in the Florida Sunshine Shootout at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Stephon Baxter had 17 points for Bates, while Devin Harris and Elliott Cravitz added 11 apiece.

Ryan McKeon led Gettysburg with 16 points.

(14) MIAMI 76, NOTRE DAME 65: Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead the Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) over the Irish (8-6, 0-3) in South Bend, Indiana.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

PITTSBURGH 76, (25) NORTH CAROLINA 74: Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and the Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) beat the Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2) in Pittsburgh.

Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HOBART 2, COLBY 1: The Statesman (12-0) took a 2-0 lead with goals from Zach Tyson and Matthew Iasenza and beat the Mules (5-2) at Geneva, New York.

Henry Molson had a third period goal for Colby from Clay Korpi and Nick Stapleton.

Damon Beaver had 14 saves for top-ranked Hobart, while Andy Beran stopped 29 shots for the Mules.

FOOTBALL

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL: Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland (8-5) outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State (8-5) 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second straight bowl game.

Jakorian Bennett, who helped seal the win with a late interception, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Terrapins’ defense held N.C. State to 27 yards rushing on 18 carries and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

SUN BOWL: Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a 37-35 win over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions.

UCLA (9-4) scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left, and was keyed by a 34-yard run by Harden.

GATOR BOWL: Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and No. 19 Notre Dame (9-4) beat 20th-ranked South Carolina (8-5), 45-38, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

WOMEN’S BAKSETBALL

NYU 78, BOWDOIN 75: Belle Pellecchia had 22 points to lead four players in double-figures as the top-ranked Violets (10-0) beat the Polar Bears in the title game of the NYU Holiday Classic in New York City.

Natalie Bruns had 18 points for NYU, while Caroline Peper and Jenny Walker chipped in with 10 apiece in a contest that featured 18 lead changes and 13 ties.

Sydney Jones paced Bowdoin with 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Carly Davey added 10.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 61, BATES 52: Jeniyah Jones provided 18 points as the Anchorwomen (10-2) closed with a 24-17 fourth-quarter run and beat the Bobcats (5-4) at Albany, New York.

Izabelle Booth had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Rhode Island College, while Antonia Corsinetti added 12 points.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 19 points, with Alexandria Long tossing 16.

(16) MARYLAND 107, MINNESOTA 85: Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and the Terrapins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) scored 30 points off Golden Gophers (8-6, 1-2) turnovers in College Park, Maryland.