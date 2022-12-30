Kevin Rugabirwa hit a 3-pointer with one second to go as Portland rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Edward Little 45-43 in a boys’ basketball game on Friday in Auburn.

The Red Eddies (2-5) built a 40-33 lead. The Bulldogs (5-1) rallied to win it when Remijo Wani, playing his first game of the season, drove the lane and found Rugabirwa for the winner.

Rugabirwa and Pitia Donato had nine points each for Portland. Marshall Adams scored 13 points and Landon Cougle had 11 for Edward Little.

KENNEBUNK 55, MORSE 45: Jacob Morris had 12 of his 15 points in the second half as the Rams (4-2) downed the Shipbuilders (1-3) at Kennebunk.

Jacob Thompson added 10 for Kennebunk.

Trace McFarland scored 25 points for Morse, including four 3-pointers.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 63, MT. VIEW 56: Blake Morrison scored seven of his 16 points down the stretch as the Panthers (5-1) overcame a six-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Mustangs (3-2) in Waldoboro.

Kory Donlin had 15 points for Medomak Valley, Kevin Sincyr added 10 points and Finn Parmley had 10 rebounds.

Noah Hurd scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers for Mt. View.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 51, TEMPLE ACADEMY 29: Isiah Cardinal scored 15 points as the Guardians (3-3) reached .500 with the win in Waterville.

Dan Poirier added 10 points for Seacoast. Peyton Reckards had eight points and nine rebounds for Temple (0-3).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 40, TEMPLE ACADEMY 24: The Guardians (2-3) pulled away with a 26-14 second half run and the Bereans (0-4) in Waterville.

Breckyn Winship had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Seacoast Christian, while Ellie Odess added 10 points.

Shivin Larsen had 10 points for Temple Academy.

SANFORD 61, SOUTH PORTLAND 39: Julissa McBarron had 26 points, going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line, to lead the Spartans (4-2) to a win over the Red Riots (2-4) in Sanford.

Riley Hebler and Sadie Sevigny each added 12 points for Sanford, which jumped out to a 24-16 lead at the half.

Ava Bryant led South Portland with 11 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 6, LEWISTON 2: Cameron Morin had a hat trick as the Red Storm (4-0) beat the Blue Devils (2-3) in Lewiston.

Billy Mahoney, Jordan Sheppard and Griffin Densbow also scored for Scarborough. Keegan Weed had 18 saves.

Luke Pomerleau and Jacoby Oliveria scored for Lewiston. Ben Cloutier made 21 saves.

SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 8, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 0: Tobey Lappin had three first-period goals as the Red Riots (3-2) took a 4-0 lead and cruised by the Eagles (1-3) at the Troubh Ice Arena.

Ian Wright had two goals and an assist for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete, while Ben Palson and Brady Angell each added a goal.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 7, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Gabby Allen scored four goals for the Saints (3-5) in the victory over the Rangers (0-8) at The Colisee in Lewiston.

Emily Andrews scored twice and Lauren Hanlon also scored while adding three assists. Chloe Beauchesne and Avia Dorman each notched an assist.

Abrianna White earned the shutout in goal for the Saints. Maddie Singer took the loss for the Rangers.

