GORHAM – On Dec. 16, 2022, Harold Allen Grant Jr., 79, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after finally losing his long battle with cancer. He was born March 17, 1943, in Portland, Maine. His parents were Harold Grant and Virginia (Chenney) Grant, both of Gorham, Maine.

Harold served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968, partially in Vietnam. He worked for IBM Corporation from 1967 to 2001 in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, holding computer engineering positions in IBM’s Field Engineering and Pennant Printer Divisions. He provided support to many high profile accounts during his career and was recognized for outstanding service accomplishment with several IBM Awards. He served the Town of Gorham as Chairman of the Gorham Planning Board for many years.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon Campbell Grant of Gorham, one sister, Virginia Walker of Florida, three children, two step children, and many friends. As per Harold’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. There will be a graveside service in the Spring of 2023 that will be private for the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Gorham Medical Loan Closet, Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., Gorham, ME 04038. Contact Gerry Day at (207)-839-3859 for any questions.