BOWDOIN – Stanley Raymond Gadbois, 63, died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 21, 2022. He was born in Sherman Mills, to the late Stanley W. and Glenda (Cox) Gadbois.

Ray graduated from Katahdin High School in Stacyville, and was employed at Bath Iron Works for the majority of his life as a welder and instructor in the welding school. He also taught Metal Fabrication at Foster Regional Applied Technology Center for a few years.

Ray’s passion was doing anything outdoors; he loved hiking and biking Mount Katahdin, fishing on the Lower Macwahoc Lake, coaching his sons’ sports teams, hunting with his BIW buddies, relaxing with family and friends on Little Diamond Island, ice fishing and snowmobiling on Pleasant Pond. He even built his own home and found pride in keeping his lawn, gardens, and cars immaculate.

Ray will be forever remembered for his genuine smile, twinkling eyes, dancing skills, and hosting abilities.

We all have so many stories about Ray that make us chuckle. He certainly knew how to celebrate life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Miller Gadbois; two sons, Cory Gadbois. Adam and wife Robyn Gadbois; two granddaughters, Harper and Aria Gadbois; three stepsons, Dustin, Callahan and Robert (Bo) Miller; two sisters, Beverly Cullins and husband Randy, Anna Feeney and husband Joseph; nephews, Michael and Benjamin Feeney, and Luke and Josh Cullins.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at his home this summer.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to your local animal shelter

in Ray ‘s memory.

