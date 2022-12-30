A Smithfield man facing multiple warrants in Franklin and Somerset counties was arrested this week in Farmington on several charges, including unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Zacheriah Adams, 31, was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. Wednesday by Farmington police Sgt. Ethan Boyd.

He was charged with failing to stop for an officer and aggravated driving to endanger, along with violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Boyd was not available Friday to comment on the circumstances of Adams’ arrest and the latest charges against him.

Prior to his arrest Wednesday, Adams was facing two warrants in Somerset County for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and two warrants in Franklin County for unauthorized theft by taking or transfer.

The charges in Somerset County stem from an Oct. 26 traffic stop in which authorities say drugs were found in his vehicle. He later posted bond and then missed a Dec. 7 court date in Skowhegan. Authorities said at the time they were concerned he had left the state and he was also being investigated for petty theft.

Adams, a contractor who operated A&W Construction, is accused by several people of failing to perform home repair projects after collecting down payments from them. His arrest this week is not in connection to any allegations of defrauding property owners. Authorities have previously said that the accusations against him as a contractor — unless intent can be proven — likely would need to be resolved in civil court rather than as a criminal matter.

Three people previously told the Morning Sentinel that Adams defrauded them by collecting thousands of dollars for work that he never performed. Other people took to social media to make similar allegations against him. One of those people was Brandon Burns, a property developer based in Rumford who hired Adams in October.

Burns said Friday that he is hopeful that authorities can expand their investigation to hold Adams accountable on the claims he defrauded customers.

“Let’s get this guy while he’s a guest of the state,” he said in an email.

