A suspect in a domestic violence incident was found dead inside a York home Friday afternoon when police tried to apprehend them.

Police released few details Friday night about the incident, which brought a heavy police presence to Sewall’s Pasture Road for several hours.

The incident began Thursday night when police were called to a home on Sewall’s Pasture Road after a woman was allegedly assaulted and locked out of the house. A child was inside with the suspect, Sgt. Brian McNeice said in a news release.

Officers were able to gain access to the home and safely remove the child. They then attempted to apprehend the suspect, but their attempts were stopped because of safety concerns, McNeice said.

York officers returned to the home Friday to try to take the suspect into custody. Because of the severity of the crime and prior history, the Southern Maine Special Response Team, York County EMA drone team and the York County Crisis Negotiation Response Team responded to assist, McNeice said.

Police are withholding the identify of the suspect while family is notified. No other details about the person or their connection to the victim have been released.

