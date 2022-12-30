A Waterville man who allegedly fired more than a dozen gunshots at a woman as she and another person drove away in a car was indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder and several other charges.

Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, was indicted this month by a Kennebec County grand jury on eight charges, the most serious a charge of attempted murder.

The charges allege on April 10 Watkins-Cundiff argued with a woman state prosecutors described as his “intimate partner” when he punched her in the face and pointed a gun at her. He then allegedly fired shots from a gun at the victim as she and another person drove away in a car. Prosecutors said police officers found 13 bullet casings and a “trail of car fluids,” near the scene, indicating the car, but not the people inside it, had been struck by bullets.

Police said Watkins-Cundiff left the scene with his headlights off and traveled to Head of Falls in Waterville, where officers found and arrested him.

Waterville Deputy Police Chief William L. Bonney said, at the time of Watkins-Cundiff’s arrest, that several rounds hit the car as it fled the scene, and Watkins-Cundiff tried to pursue the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The indictment alleges Watkins-Cundiff “did intentionally attempt to cause the death of (the victim) by firing a loaded firearm at her.”

Advertisement

Watkins-Cundiff was initially indicted on the attempted murder charge, and others, in June. But on Dec. 22 a new grand jury indicted him on a superseding indictment, which includes the same attempted murder charge, but in which some of the other charges have changed.

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, said superseding indictments replace a previous indictment and are filed when further investigation uncovers information that was not known at the time of the original indictment.

The new indictment includes new charges of attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. It excludes a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm alleged in the first indictment.

The possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge alleges Watkins-Cundiff was convicted or found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge dating to 2014 in Massachusetts, which made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Both indictments allege charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal operating under the influence.

Watkins-Cundiff pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday, Maloney said.

Advertisement

An indictment is not a finding of guilt but does indicate enough evidence exists to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury, which met Dec. 22, were:

• Michael S. Ahearn II., 33, of Augusta, operating after revocation, May 20 in Hallowell; two counts of violation of condition of release, Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, in Augusta; and aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime or injury, Nov. 9 in Augusta.

• Jonathan Ashbee, 43, of Taftville, Connecticut, three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault, Oct. 17 in Windsor.

• Michael William Atchison, 38, of South China, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, July 15 in China.

• Josiah M. Barry, 18, of Waterville, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and violation of condition of release, Nov. 4 in Waterville.

Advertisement

• Tara L. Bellavance, 48, of Norridgewock, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (containing fentanyl powder), May 10 in Augusta; theft by deception, on or between Oct. 28, 2020, and Feb. 3, 2022, in Augusta; and receiving stolen property, on or between Nov. 14, 2021, and Nov. 18, 2021, in Augusta.

• Michael G. Bragg, 33, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release and aggravated criminal mischief, June 21 in China.

• Mameine J. Bynum, 45, of Augusta, burglary and violation of a protective order, Oct. 2 in Augusta.

• Jason Campbell, 45, of Oakland, unlawful possession of schedule W drug (methamphetamine), and violation of condition of release, Sept. 21 in Oakland.

• Calob M. Caron, 24, of Benton, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 9 in Benton.

• Steven E. Case, 59, of Lewiston, burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 17, 2019; and domestic violence stalking, on or between July 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta.

Advertisement

• Michael T. Chadwick, 41, of Augusta, three counts of violation of condition of release, Dec. 7, Dec. 1 and Nov. 28, in Augusta; and domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence terrorizing, Oct. 22 in Gardiner.

• Brian Charette Jr., 43, of Oakland, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, Oct. 15 in Winslow.

• Matthew J. Fitton, 37, of Vassalboro, burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking, April 13 in Winslow.

• Jesus M. Galloza, 37, of Gardiner, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence reckless conduct, Nov. 19 in Waterville; domestic violence stalking, on or between Nov. 19, 2019, and Nov. 19, 2022, in Waterville; and tampering with a victim and violation of condition of release, Nov. 24 in Augusta.

• Nicole L. Giles, 39, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (fentanyl powder), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (containing cocaine) and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (methylphenidate), Sept. 18 in Augusta.

• James William Green Jr., 41, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, Nov. 7 in Gardiner.

Advertisement

• Joseph G. Grenier, 36, of Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (containing heroin), aggravated criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving to endanger, Aug. 29 in Winslow.

• Jacob S. Hale, 27, of Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 1 in Waterville.

• Michael B. Hamilton Jr., 27, of Waterville, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, criminal speed, operating after suspension and driving to endanger, Oct. 20 in Belgrade.

• Verle L. Harris, 49, of Waterville, operating after revocation, July 24 in Waterville.

• Ashraf M. Al Hilfi, 31, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapons and two counts of domestic violence assault, on or between March 1 and March 31, in Augusta.

• Jonathan Hines, 58, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release, Oct. 8 in Waterville.

Advertisement

• Carl D. Horkavy, 50, of Clinton, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault, Nov. 16 in Benton; and two counts of violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order, Nov. 25 in Benton.

• Lisa L. Joubert, 34, of Manchester, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Sept. 22 in Manchester.

• Melissa J. Keller, 38, of Freedom, eluding an officer, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated forgery, violation of condition of release and leaving scene of an accident involving personal injury, March 27 in Albion.

• Nicholas Krupa, 26, of Augusta, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, Sept. 14 in Augusta.

• Jason E. Libby, 42, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking, May 31 in Waterville.

• Brady M. Lucas, 19, of Augusta, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized taking, June 22 in West Gardiner.

Advertisement

• Broc C. McGrath, 33, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening, on or between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, in Augusta.

• Amanda S. McKee, 41, of Farmingdale, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 2, in Hallowell.

• Paul A. Plourd, 33, of Augusta, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of condition of release, Oct. 26 in Augusta.

• Raymond J. Pooler IV., 31, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (fentanyl powder) and violation of condition of release, Aug. 11, in Waterville.

• Brittany M. Porter, 29, of Lowell, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass and violation of condition of release, Nov. 1 in Winslow.

• Joseph Romagno, 41, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (methamphetamine), Aug. 3 in Waterville.

Advertisement

• Fermin A. Sawtell, 47, of West Gardiner, failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 1999, Sept. 7 in West Gardiner; failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 1999, Aug. 3 in West Gardiner; failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 1999, Nov. 21 in West Gardiner; and violation of condition of release, Nov. 20 in West Gardiner.

• Warren L. Sidelinger, 41, of Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (containing methamphetamine) and violation of condition of release, April 19 in Hallowell.

• Lukas J. Terrell, 19, of Dresden, aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 28, and domestic violence stalking, on or between Oct 1, 2021, and Oct. 28, 2022, in Augusta.

• Desiree D. Thompson, 55, of Winslow, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence, leaving scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle and failure to report accident, Sept. 21 in Winslow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: