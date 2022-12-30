The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The business meeting takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Topics to be discussed will include the upcoming national and state Republican Party elections forchair of the Republican National Committee and chair of the Maine Republican Party and the role the Maine National Committee members and the YCRC State Committee members will play in these elections later this month. All Republicans are invited to attend this informational meeting on this front-page news topic. FMI or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] (207) 468-2395.

