Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, and TV personality, was mourned across social media Friday following news of her death at 93.

The megastar known for high-profile celebrity interviews with the likes of Mike Tyson, Katharine Hepburn, Fidel Castro, Sean Connery, and so many others crafted famously hard-hitting interviews that garnered tearful confessions for the world’s most iconic personalities. For decades, her talent beamed into televisions across America as the lead anchor for “ABC Evening News,” “20/20” and “Today,” and one of the original hosts of “The View.”

Tributes to Walters came from scores of her contemporaries, famous friends, and admirers.

Oprah Winfrey posted a tribute to Walters on Facebook.

“Without Barbara Walters, there wouldn’t have been me – nor any other woman you see on the evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

In a similar Facebook post, Arianna Huffington called Walters “a legend and a trailblazer” whose effect on journalism and culture was “huge.”

Advertisement

“On a personal level, I’m filled with gratitude about the big part Barbara played in my life, including as my oldest daughter’s beloved godmother,” Huffington wrote. “She was there for me at big moments and the most intimate private ones. I’ll forever remember this day at Christina’s christening. I love you, Barbara!”

Media figures and journalists took to Twitter with posts sharing how Walters impacted their lives, or how she inspired them.

Maria Shriver called Walters a “trailblazer” in a tweet.

“She was a mentor to me as well as a friend,” Shriver wrote. “So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well.”

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and a former co-host of “The View,” said Walters’ hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in journalism.

“Her creation of ‘The View’ is something I will always be appreciative of,” McCain wrote in a tweet. “Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Advertisement

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather called Walters a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity.

“Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro,” Rather wrote in a tweet. “She outworked, outthought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP”

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts also tweeted her respects to her former colleague, whom she worked with on “20/20”: “Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program,” she wrote.

“She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day,” tweeted ABC World News Anchor David Muir.

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline, whom she adopted with her second husband, theatrical producer Lee Guber.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous