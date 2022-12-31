FALMOUTH/BANGOR – Dr. Harvey Mordecai Segal, 74, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 after a long hard fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Germany on Nov. 9, 1948.

He moved to the US with his immediate family after the Holocaust at the age of 4 and spent the early part of his life in Bangor, Maine.

His first career as a Biology high school teacher in Camden started his life-long passion for science and helping others. He boldly changed careers and took on the challenge of pursuing medical school. He graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and then completed his residency in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Minnesota. He returned to Bangor to practice at Eastern Maine Medical Center for over 20 years. He touched the lives of many cancer patients through outstanding and compassionate medical care augmented by his wonderful sense of humor and genuine interests in their individual lives.

﻿The love of his life Nelly, was by his side as they shared their love of traveling, art, Jewish history, botany, birding and the outdoors together. He battled the disease with dignity, determination, and his canny ability to deliver a humorous comment that lifted everybody’s spirit.

Harvey will be remembered for his perseverance, care of his thousands of patients, brilliant mind, witty humor, love of family and genuine generosity.

﻿He is survived by his wife Nelly from Falmouth; his daughter Frederique Daniel, son-in-law Jarrod Daniel, his grandchildren Hugo, Delphine, Capucine and Emmeline Daniel from Yarmouth; his sister Gale Albahae and nephew Keith Albahae from New York.

The family would like to thank the Mooring on Foreside for the compassionate care they provided Harvey in his final years.

﻿Funeral services were held on Dec. 26, 2022, at the Jewish Funeral Chapel in Bangor. Interment was at Beth El Cemetery, Bangor. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

﻿