FALMOUTH – James Francis Horr, 91, former resident of Westbrook, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by his caring family and attentive staff at Sedgewood Commons, where he resided since February of 2022.﻿

He was born in Falmouth, a son of Dana O. Horr and Anne E. (Malia) Horr

﻿Mr. Horr “Jim” was a self-employed forms carpenter and was best known for his strength, love and care for his family. Jim helped and cared for his eight siblings and later his wife and seven children. His love and care were surpassed by no other. Words cannot express how great and amazing he was to those he loved. ﻿

He was predeceased by his wife, Anna M. (Ham) Horr; daughter, Anna Hugeunin Horr; sons, Matthew and James Horr; brothers, Dick, Bill, Bob and Dave; sister, Anna.

﻿He is survived by two sons, Stephen and Robert Horr; two daughters, Deborah St. Pierre and Suzanne Gemmell; daughter in-law, Cindy Horr; sisters, Margaret Pressnell and Shirley Doughty; sister in-law, Barbara Horr and Sharon Hau. Jim also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and large family of broken hearts. ﻿

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

