NEW ORLEANS — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

While a number of pro-bound college stars sat out bowl games that were not part of the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide and Wildcats had their best prospects on the field and making a number of memorable plays – from Young’s pivotal passes, to Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn’s 88-yard touchdown run to interceptions by Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Brian Branch.

Young was substituted out during a series in the fourth quarter, raising his right hand to Alabama fans who loudly rose to their feet as the former Heisman Trophy winner trotted to the sideline.

Jermaine Burton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for Alabama (11-2). Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 142 yards from scrimmage – 76 rushing and 66 receiving. Young’s other touchdowns went to Isaiah Bond (6 yards), Cameron Latu (1 yard), Ja’Corey Brooks (32 yards) and Kobe Prentice (47 yards). Jase McClelland added a 17-yard scoring run.

Kansas State (10-4) entered its first Sugar Bowl on a four-game winning streak and was riding high after knocking off No. 3 TCU – a CFP team – in the Big 12 title game.

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5) posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24 years by beating Kentucky (7-6) 21-0 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz also capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories among Big Ten coaches with his 10th.

Iowa got a bit of payback for ending last season losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl after a late comeback by the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes defense outscored its offense, returning two interceptions for TDs in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes finished the season with their fifth win in six games.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 87, SOUTHERN MAINE 80: Lucas Green had 22 points and nine rebounds as the Mules (11-1) beat the Huskies (7-5) in Gorham.

Will King added 10 points and five assists, while Noah Tyson finished with 11 points for Colby.

Clay Kuhn had 23 points, Chance Dixon 15, Jason Lombard 11 and Simon Chadbourne 10 for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 80, MAINE MARITIME 51: James McGowan scored 21 points to lift the Polar Bears (6-6) to a win over the Mariners (4-4) in Brunswick.

Xander Werkman added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Bowdoin, while Alex Halpern had 10 points.

Curt Heinz had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Maine Maritime.

(3) HOUSTON 71, CENTRAL FLORIDA 65: Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 AAC) held on for a win over the Knights (10-4, 1-1) in Houston.

(4) KANSAS 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 67: KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, Kansas stopped Oklahoma State twice at the other end, and the No. 4 Jayhawks (12-0) came back from 15 down to beat the Cowboys (8-5) in Lawrence, Kansas, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

(5) ARIZONA 69, ARIZONA STATE 60: Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) withstood a second-half comeback by the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1) for a win in Tempe, Arizona.

(6) TEXAS 70, OKLAHOMA 69: Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as the Longhorns (12-0) escaped with a victory over the Sooners (9-4) in Norman, Oklahoma, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

IOWA STATE 77, (12) BAYLOR 62: Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as the Cylones (10-2) toppled the Bears (10-3) in Ames, Iowa, in a Big 12 opener.

(22) XAVIER 83, (2) UCONN 73: Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping the Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) hand the Huskies (14-1, 3-1) their first loss of the season, in Cincinnati.

Jack Nunge started the game for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. He didn’t rejoin the team after halftime until a couple of minutes into the half but finished with 15 points in 24 minutes. Jerome Hunter also had 15.

(13) VIRGINIA 74, GEORGIA TECH 56: The Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) blew away the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3) with a 25-0 run beginning at the end of the first half and carrying over after the break, cruising to a victory in Atlanta that pushed Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history.

(17) DUKE 86, FLORIDA STATE 67: Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) beat the Seminoles (4-11, 2-2) in Durham, North Carolina.

(18) TCU 67, TEXAS TECH 61: Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and the Horned Frogs (12-1) rallied in the second half for a victory over the Red Raiders (10-3) in the Big 12 opener for both teams in Fort Worth, Texas.

(19) KENTUCKY 86, LOUISVILLE 63: Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and the Wildcats (9-4) shot a season-best 60% to dominate the rival Cardinals (2-12) in Lexington, Kentucky.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) OHIO STATE 66, MICHIGAN 57: Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won their 15th straight, coming from behind to beat the turnover-prone Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

(8) UCONN 61, MARQUETTE 48: Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Huskies (11-2, 4-0 Big East) to a victory over visiting the Golden Eagles (9-5, 2-3) in Storrs, Connecticut.

(20) OKLAHOMA 98, WEST VIRGINIA 77: Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and the Sooners (11-1) pulled away from the Mountaineers (9-3) to win in Morgantown, West Virginia, in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

(25) ST. JOHN’S 68, GEORGETOWN 48: Jayla Everett scored 20 points and the Red Storm (13-0, 4-0 Big East) dominated the second quarter to roll to a win over the Hoyas (8-6, 1-4) in Washington, extending the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0.

