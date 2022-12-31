Cece Berthiaume scored 11 points, and Sophia Ippolito led a defensive effort that limited York to five points in the first half as Greely earned a 42-31 win in a girls’ basketball game Saturday in Cumberland.

Ippolito finished with eight points. Grier Wright added seven for the Rangers (3-2).

Ava Brent led York (1-3) with 11 points.

OXFORD HILLS 87, NOBLE 21: Ella Pelletier scored 21 points for the Vikings (6-0) in a win over the Knights (0-5) in North Berwick.

Sierra Carson dropped in 16 points, and Tristen Derenburger’s 12 points all came behind the 3-point arch. Ashley Richardson finished with 10 points.

Emily Clark and Alexandra Nikitas each had five points for Noble.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 65, WINDHAM 52: Cole Pulkkinen dropped in 16 points for the Vikings (6-0) in a victory over the Eagles (1-5) in Windham.

Teigan Pelletier added 14 points, Tanner Bickford finished with 12 and Holden Shaw chipped in with 10.

Blake McPherson led Windham with 14 points. Owen Combes (12), Creighty Dickson (11) and Quinton Lindsay (10) also reached double figures.

