BASKETBALL

Denzel Valentine and Luka Samanic hit back-to-back 3-pointers with less than two minutes remaining, and Marial Shayok scored a career-high 31 points on 9-for-10 shooting as the Maine Celtics earned a 136-132 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a G League game Saturday at the Portland Expo.

After leading for most of the second half, the Celtics fell behind 130-128 before the 3-pointers by Valentine and Samanic.

Samanic finished with 22 points, Mfiondu Kabengele had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Valentine scored 16 points as Maine improved to 3-0 in the regular-season portion of its schedule.

Rio Grande Valley was paced by Trevor Hudgins with 36 points and Darius Days with 30.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night.

MacKinnon missed 11 games because of an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5.

• Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017.

Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in 12 games – against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 23.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal stretched its Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton, capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

• Demarai Gray scored a spectacular equalizer as struggling Everton had an unexpectedly happy end to the calendar year with a 1-1 draw at crosstown rival Manchester City.

• Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leeds, leaving the hosts in third place behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

• Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League’s top four.

SPAIN: Barcelona stumbled in its first game since a seven-week World Cup break when it was held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a heated Catalan derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off in the final minutes.

After 15 of 38 rounds, Barcelona will finish the calendar year at the top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.