My wife and I both qualified and are in the system for the $850 inflation relief check. We are two of the thousands of Mainers who will not receive this check until mid-January at best. It is outrageous that the Mills administration cannot complete this simple task, all the while “marketing” and moving on to heating relief legislation. How about if Gov. Mills gets her program right first?

Fortunately, my wife and myself are two Mainers not relying on this handout. Nevertheless, I am plenty angry that Gov. Mills made this the centerpiece of her reelection campaign and is now letting Maine people down. Hopefully the media will cover this topic, instead of the continual Jan. 6 insurrection nonsense that we are all tired of listening to.

It’s typical pork barrel politics and a blight on an administration that can’t even pass out surplus federal government relief money to its citizenry. Shame on Gov. Mills and her staff and agencies for not having this program run correctly or smoothly. It’s all eye candy stuff to begin with, anyway. Call 624-9924 for yourself between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Marty Beatrice

Lebanon

