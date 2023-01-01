TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards, scoring on receptions of 63, 57 and 30 yards and becoming the first player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving.

The Panthers (6-10) led 14-0 early and 21-10 after Sam Darnold’s third TD pass of the day, 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

It was all Bucs from there, with Evans beating cornerback C.J. Henderson for touchdowns twice and Darnold losing a fumble on a sack inside his own 10. That turnover set up Brady’s 1-yard TD sneak, which put the game out of reach with 1:58 left.

The Bucs (8-8) can finish the regular season with a winning record by beating Atlanta on the road next weekend. As division champs, they are assured of beginning the playoffs with a home game in two weeks.

The Panthers, who had won four of six to climb back into playoff contention after firing coach Matt Rhule and trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, could have clinched their first NFC South title since 2015 by beating the Bucs and then winning at New Orleans.

Advertisement

Darnold threw for 341 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also lost two fumbles while falling to 3-2 since becoming Carolina’s starter on Thanksgiving weekend.

GIANTS 38, COLTS 10: Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more, and New York (9-6-1) routed visiting Indianapolis (4-11-1) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Landon Collins, one of two players from the ’16 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-6 as the Giants put a final stamp on a surprising playoff run. The Giants are the third team from the NFC East to make this season’s playoffs, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Their point total was a season high, and it was the first time the Giants scored at least 30 points since a 37-34 loss to Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020.

SAINTS 20, EAGLES 10: Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the visiting Saints (7-9) prevented Philadelphia (13-3) from clinching the top seed in the NFC.

Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game because of a sprained right shoulder, and the loss puts the Eagles in precarious position: Still needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and the conference’s top seed, do they hurry back Hurts for the finale against the Giants?

Advertisement

The Saints won their third straight game as they remain in contention for a playoff spot.

LIONS 41, BEARS 10: Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and Detroit (8-8) beat Chicago (3-13) to remain in the playoff chase.

The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay.

BROWNS 24, COMMANDERS 10: Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and Washington’s playoff hopes took a major hit with a loss at home against Cleveland (7-9).

Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and the offense gained just 261. The Commanders’ fourth-ranked defense allowed a handful of big plays, including a 46-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper that became a touchdown when top cornerback Kendall Fuller missed an open-field tackle.

Watson also connected with Cooper on a 33-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter that sent fans to the exits. Washington (7-8-1) would be eliminated from playoff contention later Sunday if Green Bay beats Minnesota.

Advertisement

CHIEFS 27, BRONCOS 24: Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and Kansas City (13-3) overcame another sloppy start to hold off visiting Denver (4-12).

Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye.

JAGUARS 31, TEXANS 3: Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and visting Jacksonville (8-8) snapped a nine-game skid against Houston (2-13-1), earning its fourth straight victory overall.

Jacksonville is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week.

FALCONS 20, CARDINALS 19: Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, and Atlanta (6-10) beat visiting Arizona (4-12) to end a four-game skid.

In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season.

The Cardinals, playing with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks, have lost six straight and eight of nine. David Blough completed 22 of 40 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.