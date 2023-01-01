PORTLAND – Carmela (Germani) Leahy Decker, died peacefully in Portland on Dec. 26, 2022 after a long illness.

She was born in Portland in 1930. She grew up in Portland’s Little Italy and graduated from Portland High School. She was the youngest of eight children born to Rocco and Lucia Germani.

Carmela lived a full life, and cherished time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and especially devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary. St. Peter’s Catholic Church was right around the corner from Carmela’s childhood home on India Street. The church would serve an important role in her life from beginning to end.

After raising her family, Carmela held several secretarial positions in Portland. After retiring, she enjoyed many busy years in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and did meaningful volunteer work in emergency services there.

Carmela was an accomplished cook, baker, and hostess, known for her Christmas Eve open house parties. No eggplant parmesan will ever be as delicious as the ones she made for every family event. As a first generation American, Carmela was proud of her Italian heritage. She enjoyed several trips to Italy.

Carmela was predeceased by her siblings; her husband, Joseph Leahy, her former husband, Duane Decker, and her significant other, Arthur Bailey.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Kathleen Leahy Giobbi (Michael), Stephanie Skelton (Thomas), Michael Leahy (AnnMarie), Thomas Leahy (Pamela), Anthony Decker (Katharine). Carmela adored her grandchildren, Nicholas Giobbi, Andrew Giobbi, Matthew Skelton, Michael Skelton, Ryan Leahy, Erin Leahy, Jonathan Leahy, Katelyn Leahy, Christopher Decker, Ryan Ball, Haley Ball; and her eight great-grandchildren.

The family extends sincere thanks to the staff at St. Joseph’s Residence and Rehabilitation for their excellent care during her illness.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. in Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Carmela’s memory to:

St. Peter’s Church

Attn: Celeste Romano Operating Reserve

307 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101