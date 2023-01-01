ALFRED – Mary (Hall) Garland-Gallant, born in Sanford on Feb. 8, 1939 to John T. Hall and Rachel Theodora Hobbs Hall, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. Mary grew up on the farm that had been settled by her family on Fort Ridge Road in North Alfred. She had the incredible blessing of living on her family’s land most of her life and dying at home with her wonderful husband, Emile Gallant, by her side.

Mary and Emile shared many decades of laughter and love together. They loved to dance, keep track of the wildlife in their yard, and especially watch the waves coming in on the shore at Wells Beach. A drive to see the waves was always a favorite pastime after Sunday morning church. Mary and Emile enjoyed their many vacations at Disney World through the years and loved to share their excitement in life and joy with others.

Mary was very proud of her work for New York Life Insurance, continuing to work until she was 80 years old and felt blessed to help people in their time of need. She won many awards through the years for her service with the company.

Mary leaves behind her husband, Emile Gallant, of Alfred; her brother, John T. Hall (Winifred) of Summerfield, Fla., and their family; daughter, Beth Kennett, (Bob) of Rochester, Vt. and their sons, Thomas (Jennifer) and David (Asia) and their families. She also leaves behind her grandson, Andrew Tuttle (Heather) of Anthony, Fla. and their family. She leaves four stepchildren and their families, John Gallant, Christine Gallant, Julie Gallant, Diane Gallant.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Anne Hall Kreeger, brother, James Turner; daughter, Mary R. Garland, infant daughter, Susan, and her first husband, Andy Garland.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

