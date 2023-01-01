STANDISH – Pearl Grace (Sargent) Welch, 84, died Friday Dec. 23, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born May 12, 1938 in Bar Mills, a daughter of Lloyd and Lucy (Dobson) Sargent.

Pearl grew up in Buxton and attended local schools. She married her husband and the love her life, Floyd Welch, in 1954 and together they raised three children.

She enjoyed a career in various laundry facilities including the longest being with Harnolds in Standish. She had many hobbies including cooking, reading, and needle work. Her family will remember her for her witty remarks, loving heart, and caring nature. Her love and her presence will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pearl was predeceased by her brothers Erwin and Wayne Sargent, and her sister and best friend, Myrtle Aube.

She is survived by sons, Floyd C. Welch Jr. and his partner Steven Tetreault, and David Welch, a daughter, Carol Welch and son-in-law Dennis Fecteau; a brother, Chauncy Sargent; grandchildren, Tee Fecteau and her partner Meagan Motley, Bri Fecteau, Cynthia Bushaw and her husband Brandon, and Joshua; her great-grandchildren included Aria Grace, Kellen Timothy, Cassidy Jade, and Brady Paul.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Graveside services to be announced in the spring. To express condolences or to participate in Pearl’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

