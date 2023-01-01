NORTH YARMOUTH – Roscoe “Ricky” George Dennison III, 68, of North Yarmouth, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022.

Born Oct. 11, 1954 in New Jersey to Roscoe and Beverly (Dionne) Dennison. He was raised in the Cumberland / North Yarmouth area. He married Nancy in 1975 and they had two sons, Jason and Justin. Despite separation, their friendship remained until his death.

If you knew Ricky he was a hard worker. Starting at a young age in his parents’ convenience stores making sandwiches and pizza on the fly, he learned the tools of the auto-care trade and expanded upon his father’s legacy. After taking over Rocky’s Garage in 1979, Ricky went on to open several of his own gas station / auto care shops in the Cumberland / North Yarmouth area where he became a well-known fixture in the community. Eventually he slowed down and finished his career in Portland with his son, Jason, at Dennison’s Autocare.

While passionate about his work, his true passion was his hobbies which included late night chats on his ham radio with his friends, flying model airplanes, constructing model trains, driving and passing on his love of RC vehicles to his nephews and grandchildren.

In his younger years he enjoyed camping at the family camp, hunting, and skiing with his children. His greatest joy was his family. He would spend his weekends surrounded by family. He’d start his weekend mornings with a cup of coffee with his sister April, and spent his afternoons watching movies with his nephews Sean and Ray, or his son, Justin, and popping 22s off the back deck. He would spend most of his Sunday evenings at his son Jason’s house enjoying his son’s love of cooking and riling his grandchildren up. His love for his family was obvious to all who knew him.

He is survived by two sisters, Cherylynn Orcutt and her husband Douglas of Durham; April Woodcock, her husband Wendell Sr., and their two sons, Sean, and Wendell “Ray” Jr. of North Yarmouth; a son, Jason Dennison, his wife Stacy and their children Merrick, Serenity, and Charles of New Gloucester; a son, Justin Dennison and his children Christina, JD, and Marcus of North Yarmouth.

A visitation for Roscoe will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096, followed by a celebration of life service from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Dennison family.