HOCKEY

Blade Jenkins scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give the Worcester Railers a 4-3 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Tim Doherty, Alex Kile and Alex-Olivier Voyer scored for the Mainers, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third. Former UMaine player Nolan Vesey tied the game with 11:56 left in regulation.

The Mariners had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Kile’s power-play goal early in the third was his 40th career goal for the Mariners – the most in team history.

Maine goalie Trevor Gorsuch made 39 saves in his Mariners debut.

NHL: Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars, months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses.

Pavelski, 38, is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. He has appeared in all 38 games this season and is third on the team with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists). His plus-23 rating is the best for the Stars and ranks second in the NHL behind Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (plus-27).

• Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils, 5-4, in Newark, New Jersey, for a franchise-best 11th straight win.

The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6, when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s last defeat in regulation was Nov. 23.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, whose troubles on the road continued.

Serge Aurier equalized for the hosts just after the hour mark. Raheem Sterling scored in the first half for Chelsea against the run of play.

• Aston Villa continued its resurgence with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham.

Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by keeper Hugo Lloris to open the scoring, and Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage.

FRANCE: League leader Paris Saint-Germain crumbled under pressure to lose 3-1 at Lens for its first defeat of the season, as second-place Lens cut the gap to four points and maintained its perfect home record.

PSG was without Neymar, who served a one-game suspension after getting a red card in the previous match, and World Cup winner Messi, who is returning to training after an extended stay back home in Argentina following the World Cup.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round in Australia.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

Marcos Giron of the United States outlasted veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-5 in a first-round men’s match.

