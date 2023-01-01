The month of January is named after the Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, gates, transitions, time, duality and passages. Janus has two faces, so he is always facing backward and forward and is able to see the past and the future at the same time.

It will be well worth braving the cold and enjoying the long nights to catch some of the astronomical highlights during January. These include: all seven other planets still being visible in the evening sky at the same time early this month; the Quadrantid meteor shower on Jan. 3; a comet near Polaris that could become visible without binoculars by the end of the month; Mars ending its retrograde on Jan. 12; and bright asteroids in Aquarius, Vesta and Juno.

Look for Mercury very low in the western sky during the first couple of evenings of the New Year, setting just an hour after sunset. Venus will be a few degrees above Mercury and it will be exactly 100 times, or 5 magnitudes, brighter than Mercury.

Venus begins a long, slow climb in the western evening sky until it reaches its greatest elongation in June. Notice that it is getting a little closer to Saturn in Capricorn each evening and they will be less than half a degree, or the width of the full moon, apart on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. Venus will be 76 times brighter than Saturn, so you may need binoculars to see Saturn. Then we will finally lose the ringed planet until it becomes a morning planet again by the end of February.

Mars will still shine much brighter and redder than usual this month, after having its best opposition in many years on Dec. 8. Look for dark markings and polar ice caps through a small telescope. The red planet will end its retrograde or westward motion toward the Pleiades in Taurus on Jan. 12 and then travel on its normal eastward path again.

Advertisement

Mars and the waxing gibbous moon will pass within just a few arc minutes just after midnight on Jan. 31. This will make a great photo op, even though it will not cover Mars completely this time like it did on Dec. 7.

Two of the four largest asteroids, Vesta and Juno, will pass close to each other and just below the planet Neptune in Aquarius and Pisces this month, but you will need binoculars to see them.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) has been around for a few months, but it is still getting brighter and may become visible to the naked eye by the end of the month. It will be at perihelion, or closest to the sun on Jan. 12, the same day that Mars ends its retrograde motion. It will then pass closest to Earth at the end of the month, potentially reaching fifth magnitude. Keep watching it into next month when it will pass just 1 degree east of zero magnitude Mars in Taurus in the predawn hours of Feb. 11. Its wedge-shaped tail will turn into a narrow spike on Jan. 24 and then back into a wedge about two days later, based on its angle to us and the ecliptic. So there is a lot of action to catch this month with this comet, discovered in March 2022 at Mount Palomar.

This will not be an ideal year for the annual Quadrantids because they will peak on Jan. 3, just three days before the full moon. The waxing gibbous moon will rise around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and it will definitely spoil the show by the time the meteors reach their best rate of about 100 per hour a few hours after midnight. This is always a tough shower to catch because it has a very narrow peak and the weather often is not very good.

Before looking further into 2023, it’s worth noting some of the great science and astronomy stories that made headlines in the past year.

One of those was the great success of the DART mission. On Sept. 26 we purposefully smashed a little 610-kilogram impactor into a 550-foot in diameter moon of an asteroid named Dimorphos at 4 miles per second. That is like smashing a golf cart into the great pyramid of Giza. Even if your golf cart were moving at 4 miles per second, it would not do much damage to the pyramid. In this case, since most asteroids are only piles of rubble held together loosely by gravity, the impact created a huge crater and a trail of debris over 6,000 miles long streaking out of Dimorphos that was photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope. This is the first time that we permanently changed the orbit of a heavenly body. We shortened it by half an hour, proving that we can successfully defend our planet from natural intruders like asteroids as long as we can see them in time.

Advertisement

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Christmas morning in 2021, is already proving to be the ultimate Christmas gift with all of its great new discoveries that are raising many new questions and challenges to our understanding of the universe. It was fully calibrated and focused by July 12. Its first five images alone were mind-bending in their implications and it has not let up since.

Then we finally took our first step to return to the moon on Nov. 16 of with a highly successful launch of Artemis 1. Its Orion capsule safely splashed down in the Pacific 25 days later, exactly 50 years to the day when Eugene Cernan became the last person to walk on the moon. This will be followed by a crewed Artemis 2 mission next year and we should land humans on the moon with Artemis 3 by 2025.

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

Jan. 3: The moon passes half a degree south of Mars tonight. The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks.

Jan. 4: Earth is at perihelion or closest to the sun at 91.4 million miles.

Jan. 6: Full moon is at 6:08 p.m. This is also called the Wolf or Old moon. It will form a neat triangle with Castor and Pollux in Gemini.

Advertisement

Jan. 7: Galileo found the first three moons of Jupiter in 1610.

Jan. 8: Stephen Hawking was born in 1942.

Jan. 10: The waning gibbous moon will be near Regulus in Leo before sunrise today.

Jan. 12: Mars is stationary in Taurus, ending its retrograde motion.

Jan. 14: Last quarter moon is at 9:10 p.m.

Jan. 15: The moon will be near Spica in Virgo this morning in the southern sky.

Advertisement

Jan. 18: The slender waning crescent moon will rise along with Antares in Scorpius in the southeastern morning sky.

Jan. 21: New moon is at 3:53 p.m.

Jan. 22: Venus and Saturn will be just half a degree apart in the west-southwestern evening sky.

Jan. 25: The moon passes near Jupiter tonight.

Jan. 28: First quarter moon is at 10:19 a.m.

Jan. 30: The moon passes very close to Mars again at 11 p.m.

Bernie Reim of Wells is co-director of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England.