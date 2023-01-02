The calendar has flipped to 2023 and that means it’s only a matter of time until we start focusing on the high school basketball tournament.

While the regular season still has a long way to go, it’s clear that as always, local squads will be very much in the Gold Ball hunt.

Reigning Class AA girls’ champion Cheverus has that title look again, but the Stags find themselves in a three-team race with Bangor and Oxford Hills in the North Region. The Stags opened with a 52-44 loss at Bangor, then turned around and closed 2022 on a six-game win streak, capped by victories last week at Edward Little (67-33) and at home over Hampden Academy (57-32). Cheverus has been led, as expected, by its junior standouts Maddie Fitzpatrick (who had 23 points and 10 rebounds versus the Broncos) and Emma Lizotte (who had 15 and 10 in the win over Hampden Academy). The Stags’ ultimate success will be determined by how quickly younger and newer players develop, but there’s cause for optimism.

“We’re handling (being the favorite) well,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s difficult, but we understand we’re lucky to have that pressure and it’s only going to make us better. If we keep pushing and having each other’s backs, we’ll be fine.”

“We’ve gone back to basics on defense and I feel it’s been better since Bangor and now, we’re working on offense and understanding how to be more efficient,” Cheverus coach Billy Goodman said.

Elsewhere in Class AA North, Portland snapped a three-game skid last week with a 47-43 win at Deering, then fell to 2-4 after a 53-44 home loss to Edward Little. Eliza Stein and Lucy Tidd each scored 12 points in the victory, while Kerra Brown added 11. Tidd led the way with 15 points and Tidd added a dozen against the Red Eddies. The Bulldogs were at Oxford Hills Tuesday and host Cheverus Saturday.

Advertisement

Deering fell to 0-5 after losses last week to visiting Portland (47-43) and at Lewiston (53-35). Natalie Santiago scored 21 points against the Bulldogs. The Rams again sought their first win Tuesday at Edward Little.

In Class AA South, Thornton Academy is the favorite and has lived up to billing, while Scarborough and South Portland hope to be factors as well, along with the likes of reigning regional champion Gorham, Bonny Eagle and Sanford.

The Red Storm won two of their first three outings, then lost at home to Gorham (38-29) and at Bonny Eagle in overtime (45-43) to fall to 2-3. Caroline Hartley (15 points versus the Scots) and Emerson Flaker (10 points in the loss to Bonny Eagle) have led the way for a Scarborough team that will be in every game thanks to its always-strong defense.

“We’re a little further ahead defensively,” said Red Storm coach Mike Giordano. “It gives us a chance every game. Offensively, we have to mature a little bit. I think TA is a little bit better than all of us, but teams 2 through 7 can all beat each other.”

The Red Storm are in the midst of a daunting week, as they went to Cheverus Tuesday, host Thornton Academy Thursday and go to South Portland Saturday (see Sports at theforecaster.net for game story).

South Portland also started 2-1, then fell to 2-4 after recent losses to visiting Falmouth (44-43) and at Thornton Academy (56-30) and Sanford (61-39). The Red Riots have featured Ava Bryant (10 points versus the Navigators and 11 in the loss to the Spartans), Anna Brown (12 points against Sanford) and Emma Travis (11 points in the loss to the Golden Trojans). South Portland faced Sanford again Tuesday, then play host to Scarborough Saturday.

Advertisement

In Class A South, reigning regional champion Greely has been up-and-down in early action. The Rangers suffered back-to-back losses to powerhouse Brunswick (70-43) and Gorham (59-45), then closed the old year by downing visiting Gray-New Gloucester (58-48) and York (42-31) to improve to 3-2. Sophia Ippolito paced Greely with 19 points versus the Patriots, while Grier Wright added 17. Cece Berthiaume was the top scorer against the Wildcats with 11 points.

“The girls like each other and they’re working hard,” Rangers coach Todd Flaherty said. “We’ll get better as the year goes on. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a really fun group.”

Greely opened 2023 at home versus Freeport Tuesday. After a trip to York Thursday, the Rangers welcome Yarmouth Saturday.

Brunswick came into the season viewed as the favorite and hasn’t disappointed, winning its five countable games by an average of 38 points. The Dragons welcomed Leavitt Tuesday, go to Bangor Thursday, then visit Biddeford Saturday.

“I love this team,” said Brunswick coach Sam Farrell. “It’s so cohesive and the girls don’t care who scores. Counting the preseason, every game we have a different high scorer.”

Mt. Ararat is hot on the Dragons’ heels, also starting 5-0 with a 62-20 home win over Morse the most recent. The Eagles get their first shot at Brunswick Jan. 21 in Topsham.

Advertisement

Falmouth took a 3-2 record into the new year after a 61-36 home loss to Brunswick last week. The Navigators, playing without senior standout Sloane Ginevan, who is sidelined this winter as she recovers from a knee injury, have been led by Emily Abbott, Maddy Christman and Anna Turgeon.

“It’s early in the season,” Navigators coach Dawn Armandi said. “The message to the girls is that it doesn’t matter what happens now but what happens in February. It’s a matter of trying to get better every single day and pushing each other to do that.”

Falmouth was at Mt. Ararat Tuesday, hosts Gorham in an interclass battle Thursday and welcomes Morse Saturday.

Freeport is young but promising and split its first four games, with a 66-37 home win over Fryeburg Academy in its last outing. In that one, Maddie Cormier had 19 points, Angel Pillsbury, the team’s lone senior, added 15, freshman Emily Groves had a double-double of 13 points and rebounds and Sydney Gelhart also finished in double-digits with 11 points.

“We have to defend, rebound and share the ball and if everybody is engaged on both ends of the floor, I think we’re tough to beat,” said Falcons coach Seth Farrington. “We might not have the best individual players, but together, we’re pretty darned good.”

After going to Greely Tuesday, Freeport visits Lake Region Thursday and Saturday welcomes Poland.

Advertisement

Morse started the year with three straight losses, then beat Biddeford (32-31) and lost at Mt. Ararat (62-20) to fall to 1-4. The Shipbuilders were at Lincoln Academy Tuesday and go to Falmouth Saturday.

In Class B South, defending champion Oceanside is the clear favorite again. Yarmouth started 1-2 under new coach Tom Panozzo, falling at home to Westbrook last week, 59-48. Delia MacDonald had 14 points and Cate King added 11, but it wasn’t enough.

“Our season is going to be about development,” Panozzo said. “Hopefully, the young girls will keep learning and will keep improving. I’m hoping we can get healthy and correct our mistakes.”

The Clippers were at Wells Tuesday, host Fryeburg Academy Thursday and go to Greely Saturday.

Cape Elizabeth earned an early win over Waynflete, then fell to 1-3 after losses at Westbrook (42-31) and at home to Brunswick (80-20). Olivia Manning scored a team-high 13 points against the Blue Blazes. The Capers were home versus Poland Tuesday, go to Gray-New Gloucester Thursday and travel to Fryeburg Academy Saturday.

North Yarmouth Academy has lived up to preseason billing in Class C South. A year after a narrow loss in the regional final, the Panthers have passed their first five tests by more than 44 points per victory. NYA handled visiting Waynflete last Thursday, 60-28, behind Sarah English’s 18 points, 10 points and eight steals from Charlotte Harper-Cunningham and nine points and a whopping 14 assists from senior point guard extraordinaire Angel Huntsman. The Panthers go to Richmond Thursday and visit Seacoast Christian Saturday.

Advertisement

Waynflete won its first two games, then dropped four straight to fall to 2-4. The Flyers are back in action Thursday at home versus Sacopee Valley.

The boys’ story is a similar one of promise and triumph.

In Class AA North, Portland opened with a sloppy loss at Lewiston, but has won five straight since, capped by an inspirational 45-43 victory at Edward Little last Friday, as Kevin Rugabirwa hit a clutch 3-pointer with just over a second to go.

“Somebody smarter than I am once said, ‘The only stat that counts is the final score’ and I’m sticking to it,” said longtime Portland coach Joe Russo. “This victory was huge.”

The road gets no easier for the Bulldogs, who got a look at undefeated, reigning regional champion and this year’s favorite Oxford Hills Tuesday (see Sports at theforecaster.net for game story). After going to Windham Thursday, Portland hosts a very good Cheverus squad Saturday.

“We just need to run our offense,” Rugabirwa said. “That’s been our major problem. I’m confident we can win.”

Advertisement

Cheverus started 3-0, dropped two straight, then improved to 5-2 by beating visiting Edward Little (53-49) and host Hampden Academy (58-42). Silvano Ismail and Leo McNabb both scored 17 points against the Red Eddies, while Gio St. Onge added 12.

After going to Scarborough Tuesday, the Stags welcome Deering Thursday (see Sports at theforecaster.net for game story) and have a showdown at Portland Saturday.

Deering went 0-5 in the 2022 portion of its schedule, but the young Rams show promise.

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” Deering coach Todd Wing said. “A lot of the guys haven’t stepped on a varsity floor. The wins will come. The improvement is coming.”

The Rams sought to get in the win column Tuesday at home versus Edward Little. After going to Cheverus Thursday, Deering hosts Windham Saturday.

In Class AA South, defending state champion South Portland and Scarborough are among a group of teams chasing preseason favorite Thornton Academy.

Advertisement

The Red Riots took a 5-1 record into the new year with their only loss coming at home, 69-60, to Thornton Academy. South Portland does have impressive wins over Windham and Falmouth to its credit.

“This is a fun team to watch,” said Red Riots coach Kevin Millington. “I enjoy watching the guys get out and run. It won’t be easy this year. There’s a lot of good teams in the South. We’ll have more of a grind this year.”

South Portland hosted Sanford Tuesday, welcomes Massabesic Thursday and goes to Scarborough Saturday.

Speaking of the Red Storm, they were 2-3 after an impressive 63-46 win at Bonny Eagle last week.

“I think the SMAA South is really tough and you have to come ready to play every game,” Scarborough coach Phil Conley said. “Everyone makes the tournament and we’ll get better as we go. I love this group and we’re staying together.”

Scarborough was home versus Cheverus Tuesday, goes to Thornton Academy Thursday and welcomes South Portland Saturday.

Advertisement

In Class A South, reigning regional champion Falmouth won four of its first five games, losing only at home to South Portland. Last week, the Navigators came alive in the fourth quarter to defeat Mt. Ararat, 48-37, behind Judd Armstrong’s 20 points.

“I think this is how this year will be,” longtime Falmouth coach Dave Halligan said. “It’s so balanced. We’re a good team, but we’re not head-and-shoulders over everybody else. We have to earn it every night.”

The Navigators were at Marshwood Tuesday, go to Gorham Thursday and visit Morse Saturday.

Mt. Ararat has shown improvement, splitting its first six contests.

“The guys are working hard,” said Eagles coach Dave Dubreuil. “Every time I challenge them, they rise to the occasion and step up another notch. I don’t think a lot of people expected a lot from us this year and we’re surprising some teams.”

Mt. Ararat hosts Biddeford Thursday and goes to Medomak Valley Saturday.

Advertisement

Greely enjoyed an early home win over Brunswick on Seamus Raftice’s buzzer-beater, but the Rangers dropped to 1-4 after losses last week to visiting Gray-New Gloucester (57-36) and at York (61-51).

“We have to get to a point where we put our best foot forward every single night,” Greely coach Travis Seaver said. “I think our upside is there. We just have to find it. We just have to put it all together and hopefully we can do that sooner than later.”

The Rangers went to Freeport Tuesday, host York Thursday and welcome Yarmouth Saturday.

Freeport started 1-3 with its lone victory also over Brunswick (43-33) at home. The Falcons hosted Greely Tuesday, welcome Lake Region Thursday and go to Poland Saturday.

Brunswick lost its first four games, but got in the win column last week with a flourish, downing visiting Cape Elizabeth, 78-56, as Trevor Gerrish had 27 points and 18 rebounds and Thomas Harvey added 23 points. The Dragons were at Leavitt Tuesday, host Thursday and welcome Biddeford Saturday.

Morse started 0-5, capped by losses last week at Biddeford (66-47), Mt. Ararat (44-34) and Kennebunk (55-45). The Shipbuilders sought their first win Tuesday at home against Lincoln Academy.

Advertisement

In Class B South, reigning state champion Yarmouth split its first four games under new coach Ilunga Mutombo, falling at Westbrook, 57-42, in its most recent outing. Nate Hagedorn had 14 points and Evan Hamm added 13.

“We’re definitely right there,” Mutombo said. “We’re still finding our identity after losing so much from last year. I love this team. We’ll grow from this and be better next time we go out. We want to peak at the right time in January and February.”

The Clippers hoped to bounce back Tuesday at home versus Wells, then go to Fryeburg Academy Thursday and Greely Saturday.

Cape Elizabeth beat Wells and Waynflete to start the season, then fell to 2-2 with losses to Westbrook and Brunswick. Owen Tighe had 13 points against the Dragons. After going to Poland Tuesday, the Capers host Gray-New Gloucester Thursday and welcome Fryeburg Academy Saturday.

In Class C South, Waynflete won its first two games, lost three straight, then held off visiting NYA, 55-46, last Thursday to even its record at 3-3. Nico Kirby led the way with 16 points as the Flyers made it 26 out of their last 27 encounters with the Panthers.

“It’s exciting to beat NYA,” Kirby said. “We’ve talked about fixing our little mistakes and being stronger with the ball. With the pressure they applied to us, that was huge.”

Advertisement

Waynflete goes to Sacopee Valley Thursday.

“We’re a deep team again,” said Flyers coach Rich Henry. “I’m trying to find minutes for the guys. I’m proud of how all the guys who played contributed.”

NYA fell to 1-4 after a 55-46 loss at Waynflete. The Panthers got 14 points from Cal Nice and 13 from Moses Semuhoza. NYA hosts Richmond Thursday and goes to Seacoast Christian Saturday.

“The building blocks are there,” said Panthers coach Jason Knight. “We’re getting better every day, working to fix our mistakes. If we do that, we’ll be there in February.”

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: