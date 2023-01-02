Because the Constitution doesn’t require the House speaker to be a current member of the House, wouldn’t it serve the country (and Maine) well if they elected William S. Cohen or Olympia Snowe as speaker of the House?

Edward Pearlman
South Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
