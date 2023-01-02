Olas

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $18, $15 members and students. space538.org

Take your pick of nights as Portland-area music and dance collective Olas performs a pair of shows at Space Gallery. They’re calling the show Otra Vez (“once again” in Spanish), and you’ll see and hear music and movements that draw on traditional Flamenco. The music blends American folk, rock, Arabic and Latin American sounds, palmas (a type of hand clapping), original Spanish verse and modern Flamenco choreographies. This means your eyes and ears are both in for a huge treat because the 10 musicians and dancers you’ll see on stage all love what they’re doing immensely.

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $35 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

They’re clearing away most of the chairs for this show at One Longfellow Square because the dancing vibe is going to be strong. Kaleta & Super Yamba Band’s Afrobeat is impossible to sit still to. The Brooklyn, New York-based band will keep you on your feet with tunes like “Jibiti,” “Mr. Diva” and “Gogo Rock.”

Palaver Strings

3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Portland’s musician-led ensemble Palaver Strings presents an offering from its Beehive Chamber Series called Painted Dreams. The performance is intended to invoke sunnier times despite being in the depths of winter. Your ears will be treated to the sublime sounds of Reena Esmail’s violin and viola duo “Nayida,” along with Jeffrey Mumford’s “A Veil of Liquid Diamonds” and finally Tchaikovsky’s sextet piece “Souvenir de Florence.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: