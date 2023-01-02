Five southern Maine libraries – York Public Library, Scarborough Public Library, Prince Memorial Library, Patten Free Library and Kennebunk Free Library – announced that they will join forces this winter to host a series of virtual programs on Zoom featuring experts in global trade and politics, all sponsored by the Camden Conference.

The collaboration, proposed by York Public Library Director Sophie Smith, is the first time Maine libraries have pooled their resources to broaden the scope of Camden Conference programming available to their communities, allowing for a more thorough exploration of the topic. It also provides an opportunity for people from communities that span southern Maine to come together to discuss global issues that affect all citizens.

Speakers in the series include:

· Thursday, Jan. 5, 2 p.m.: Mike Lynch on The Global Gold Trade.

· Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.: John Sutherland on Industrial Era Global Trade.

· Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.: Kathleen Sutherland on 21st Century Global Migration.

Advertisement

· Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.: Rodger Cuzner, Canadian consul general, on Bilateral Trade.

· Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.: Francesco Duina on International Trade and Values.

· Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Peter Dugas on International Climate Policy and Trade.

· Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Ula Polsky and Lindsey Jamison from the Roux Institute on Educating for the Future of Global Trade.

· Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.: John Doughty on the Global Space Race.

The Camden Conference is an educational resource for Mainers: a world affairs conference that has been held annually in Camden since 1988. The 36th Camden Conference, Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence, scheduled for Feb. 17-19, will highlight the importance of global commerce and how it impacts everyday lives.

Registration is required for all programs. For more information and to register, visit yorkpubliclibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org, princememorial.org, patten.lib.me.us or kennebunklibrary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: