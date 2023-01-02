BASKETBALL

Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York.

Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 12 points. Chris Paul had 11 and Mikal Bridges added 10.

The Suns, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, scored the first four points of the game. The Knicks followed with the next 14 and led the rest of the way.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Art McNally, the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 97.

His son, Tom McNally, said Monday that his father died of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown, Pennsylvania, near his longtime home.

McNally died less than five months after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame following more than a half-century working as an on-field official, the head of officiating for the NFL and an adviser to the league who is credited with modernizing the practice of how games are officiated.

HOCKEY

NHL: Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are the latest St. Louis Blues players to land on the injured list, though General Manager Doug Armstrong is not conceding this might not be the year for a team that was built to contend in the Western Conference.

The Blues put both their captain and their most prolific scoring winger on IR, less than a week after defenseman Torey Krug was ruled out for more than a month because of a lower-body injury. With O’Reilly missing the next six weeks because of a broken foot and Tarasenko the next four with a hand injury, big absences are piling up for St. Louis near the midway point of the season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool lost more ground in the race for a top-four English Premier League finish when it lost to Brentford 3-1.

Sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions.

TENNIS

UNITED CUP: Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney, chalking up Monday’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.

The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets.

ASB CLASSIC: Venus Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021.

She ended a nine-match losing streak on the WTA tour dating back two years. Her only singles victories in that time came at Grand Slam level, most recently in a first-round win at the All England Club in 2021. She was 0-4 in singles last year.

