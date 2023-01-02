WHITEFIELD — A man has been arrested after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours, according to officials.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team arrested Jacob Walmer, 42, on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic violence — criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The standoff with police began Sunday at 7:40 p.m. after police were called to a residence on Heath Road for a reported domestic disturbance.

When police arrived to the home, Walmer was seen walking around with a rifle and would not answer the door, according to a news release from Lt. Michael Murphy from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

The release said after multiple attempts to make contact with Walmer from inside the house, shots were heard inside the residence.

It was then the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department called the Maine State Police to the house with the Tactical Team.

During this time, Heath Road was closed and Central Maine Power Co. shut off power on request from officials.

Several hours after backup was called, a female inside the home called law enforcement and said she was unable to leave the house and Walmer “threatened to shoot her.” A “short time later” she was able to leave the house with Walmer still inside.

The standoff between Walmer and law enforcement continued through the night until 11:15 a.m. Monday when Walmer was apprehended and taken into custody with minor injuries. It was unknown at press time what his injuries were.

Walmer is being held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and has a bail of $10,000. The district attorney is reviewing a possible additional charge.

